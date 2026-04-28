Bearkats Strike First, Longhorns Trail 3-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
Once again, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (32-9) are back at home and ready for an exciting midweek contest. Coming to Austin this week, the Sam Houston Bearkats (20-24) will look to pull off the upset on Tuesday evening.
For the Longhorns, they have gotten back on track in the last two weeks following their disappointing showing against No. 7 Texas A&M. After dropping that series on the road, they've come back and won their last midweek game as well as their last two SEC series.
The most recent of which was a gritty, grind-it-out showing on the road to take two out of three from the Vanderbilt Commodores. However, while they did win the series, there was some cause for some concern in Nashville.
Can Texas keep the momentum rolling against Sam Houston?
Notably, the offense struggled to piece together productive at-bats following an 11-4 drubbing in the opener. In the final two games of the series, they managed only four runs on 10 hits, including a stretch of 15 straight scoreless innings after being shutout in the second game.
Most importantly, though, the Longhorns overcame a tough weekend at the plate with a dominant showing on the mound in the series win. And now, they come back home to kick off a five-game home stand against the Bearkats.
The Bearkats themselves have had a rather streaky season, including an 11-game losing streak at one point. That being said, they will enter this one looking to get back in the win column and leave Austin with a marquee win in their pockets.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns beginning their final home stand of 2026 against the Bearkats from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening.
How to watch/listen -
Tuesday April 27 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
CF - Aiden Robbins
DH - Carson Tinney
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
2B - Ethan Mendoza
3B - Temo Becerra
1B - Casey Borba
RF - Maddox Monsour
C - Andrew Ermis
P - Michael Winter
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Michael Winter (Texas) pitching
Franden: Pop out to second
Curtis: Double
Corcoran: Walk
Fink: Hit by pitch
Runner scored (wild pitch), Longhorns trail 1-0
Orth: RBI single, Longhorns trail 2-0
Hudson Hamilton (Texas) pitching (2-0 count)
Runner scored (E1), runner to third, Longhorns trail 3-0
Alvord: Strikeout swinging
Baker: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Jonathan Anders (Sam Houston) pitching
Robbins: Strikeout swinging
Tinney: Strikeout swinging
Pack: Fly out to left
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98