Once again, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (32-9) are back at home and ready for an exciting midweek contest. Coming to Austin this week, the Sam Houston Bearkats (20-24) will look to pull off the upset on Tuesday evening.

For the Longhorns, they have gotten back on track in the last two weeks following their disappointing showing against No. 7 Texas A&M. After dropping that series on the road, they've come back and won their last midweek game as well as their last two SEC series.

The most recent of which was a gritty, grind-it-out showing on the road to take two out of three from the Vanderbilt Commodores. However, while they did win the series, there was some cause for some concern in Nashville.

Can Texas keep the momentum rolling against Sam Houston?

Texas Longhorns second baseman Ethan Mendoza celebrates after scoring against the Texas State Bobcats | University of Texas Athletics

Notably, the offense struggled to piece together productive at-bats following an 11-4 drubbing in the opener. In the final two games of the series, they managed only four runs on 10 hits, including a stretch of 15 straight scoreless innings after being shutout in the second game.

Most importantly, though, the Longhorns overcame a tough weekend at the plate with a dominant showing on the mound in the series win. And now, they come back home to kick off a five-game home stand against the Bearkats.

The Bearkats themselves have had a rather streaky season, including an 11-game losing streak at one point. That being said, they will enter this one looking to get back in the win column and leave Austin with a marquee win in their pockets.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns beginning their final home stand of 2026 against the Bearkats from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday April 27 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

CF - Aiden Robbins

DH - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Ethan Mendoza

3B - Temo Becerra

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Maddox Monsour

C - Andrew Ermis

P - Michael Winter

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Michael Winter (Texas) pitching

Franden: Pop out to second

Curtis: Double

Corcoran: Walk

Fink: Hit by pitch

Runner scored (wild pitch), Longhorns trail 1-0

Orth: RBI single, Longhorns trail 2-0

Hudson Hamilton (Texas) pitching (2-0 count)

Runner scored (E1), runner to third, Longhorns trail 3-0

Alvord: Strikeout swinging

Baker: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Jonathan Anders (Sam Houston) pitching

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Tinney: Strikeout swinging

Pack: Fly out to left

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