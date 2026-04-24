No. 4 Texas Facing Vanderbilt in Important Conference Series

Last weekend, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (30-8, 11-6) bounced back with a strong showing against No. 13 Alabama. Now, they look to keep that momentum going as they hit the road to square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (25-17 (9-9).

It won't be easy, of course, but no road series in the SEC ever is. This is especially true for teams as they play in Nashville, with the Commodores sporting a 20-6 record at home. In conference play that record is 6-3 at Charles Hawkins Field, though they did drop their series against No. 14 Oklahoma.

For the Longhorns, this series is not a make-or-break but is undeniably important in the chase for a conference championship. As it currently stands, they are third in the SEC and a 1.5 games back of No. 5 Georgia in first and a game back of No. 7 Texas A&M in second. Keeping pace with both is imperative, as every loss makes the margin for error that much smaller.

How do the Commodores and Longhorns stack up?

Temo Becerra celebrates a home run against Coastal Carolina in the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park. | University of Texas Athletics

How to watch/listen -

Friday April 24 - 6 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Saturday April 25 - 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio

Sunday April 26 - 12 p.m. CT - ESPN2/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at Vanderbilt's season so far -

As has been the case for a lot of the middle of the pack SEC teams, the Commodores have had a very up-and-down season to date. Especially in conference play, where they've split their six series at three wins and three losses apiece.

Vanderbilt by the numbers -

Record - 25-17 (9-9)

Runs scored - 347

Runs allowed - 248

Team Avg. - .294

Opponent Avg. - .243

Team ERA - 5.38

Opponent ERA - 8.19

Vanderbilt wins this series if...

It can do what others have done and keep the lineup in check as much as possible. When the Longhorns are firing on all cylinders at the plate, they're hard to beat. As was the case when they pounded out 16 hits and cruised to a 10-2 victory over No. 13 Alabama in the series opener last weekend.

Over the next two games, though, they managed just four runs on 12 hits. The finale proved to be especially frustrating, as they only plated one run on four hits. That version of the Longhorns is not going to win many games, even if the pitching staff puts together a series like it had against Alabama.

If the the Commodores can bring out that version and limit the damage Texas does offensively, then they have a strong chance at securing a much-needed series win.

Texas wins this series if...

It can get another dominant weekend from its pitching staff. After a few rough outings from starters Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison, as well the bullpen again being a problem, the Longhorns' pitching staff was downright untouchable in the series win over Alabama.

Not only were the starters dialed in, but the bullpen came in and did its job without collapsing whenever it was called upon. However, that has not always been the case this season. The bullpen has blown several late leads while the tandem of Riojas and Harrison have struggled at times. That cannot happen against Vanderbilt.

If the Longhorns can get another strong showing out of their arms, they have a great chance at picking up another series win in conference play.

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