Another Tuesday means yet another thrilling midweek contest for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (30-8). This time, they are set to play host to a familiar foe -- the Air Force Falcons (18-20), looking to bounce back from a loss on Sunday.

That loss came in the finale against the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that the Longhorns struggled to find any offensive production in. It was a rough day at the plate, as they only managed to push across one run on four hits. Two of those hits and the lone run came in the ninth inning.

Despite an inconsistent showing from the lineup, with 10 of the 14 runs and 16 of the hits coming in the opener, Texas was still able to secure another SEC series win. Which was the case thanks to an absolutely dominant weekend from the pitching staff.

Texas' pitching staff shined against Alabama

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting with Dylan Volantis on Friday and his career-high 12 strikeouts, the rest of the staff did its job and racked up a whopping 49 K's across the three games. Freshman Sam Cozart was especially impressive, recording the save in both of Texas' wins.

Now, they cap off their home stand against the Falcons and look to bounce back from Sunday's showing. On the mound to start will be Michael Winter, who will be especially eager to get back on track.

He earned the start in last week's 14-7 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and struggled, failing to record a single out and giving up four runs while throwing just 20 pitches. If he can do that, then the Longhorns have a strong chance at leaving this one with a win.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by-bat updates, with the Longhorns taking on the Falcons on Tuesday evening in a midweek contest from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

UPDATE - WEATHER DELAY

That's right, folks, another weather delay for the Longhorns. Tonight's first pitch is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and we will provide updates as they become available.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday April 21 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

CF - Aiden Robbins

DH - Carson Tinney

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Ethan Mendoza

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Ashton Larson

1B - Casey Borba

C - Andrew Ermis

P - Michael Winter

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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