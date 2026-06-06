Texas' Starting Pitcher and Lineup for Super Regional Opener Against Oregon

All that stands between the No. 6 Texas Longhorns and a trip back to the College World Series is a matchup with the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. Fortunately for them, they get to face the Big Ten squad at home.

They come into the Austin Super Regional having swept through the Austin Regional with wins over the Holy Cross Crusaders, Tarleton State Texans and UC Santa Barbara Gauchos. Now, they look to add the Ducks to their list of conquered postseason foes.

However, that will certainly be easier said than done. The Ducks, too, swept through their regional in Eugene after taking down the Yale Bulldogs, Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers.

How will the Longhorns line up in the opener on Saturday?

Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis celebrates on the mound after recording an out against the Ole Miss Rebels. | University of Texas Athletic

Starting pitcher -

Dylan Volantis (9-1, 1.94 ERA)

This decision should come as no surprise to anyone, regardless of how closely they followed the Longhorns this season. In a series where two wins are what it takes to reach the College World Series, you give your ace the ball in the opener.

Volantis has been that and then some for Texas this year. One of the nation's top pitchers, the sophomore southpaw has made several elite lineups look silly at the plate. He'll look to continue that dominace against a strong Ducks offense that can produce from top to bottom.

Projected lineup -

RF- Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

DH - Ethan Mendoza

1B - Ashton Larson

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That age-old adage perfectly describes what we anticipate the Longhorns starting lineup to look like when they step into the box for the first time in the home half of the first inning against Oregon.

When they're firing on all cylinders, this lineup has shown a consistent ability to put up runs in bunches. Just look at the Austin Regional when Texas outscored its opponents 41-7 over the course of its three wins.

The top of the order was especially dangerous, as Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney and Anthony Pack Jr. feasted against any pitcher they faced. Elsewhere, key bats like Adrian Rodriguez produced timely hits and got on base to put pressure on the opponent.

Perhaps the only weakness in this projected order is Casey Borba, who scuffled through the Austin Regional and was one of the few Longhorns to not get it going. However, he's shown more than once this season that he's capable of flipping a switch and going on a heater at any given moment.

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