For the first time since 2021, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns are set to host a super regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. After beating the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, 6-4, they secured a sweep of the Austin Regional and will play host to an Austin Super Regional.

Once their game went final and the celebrations subsided, attention turned to the Pacific Northwest. More specifically, all eyes were on Eugene where the No. 11 Oregon Ducks were facing the Oregon State Beavers in the Eugene Regional Final.

Ultimately, the Ducks prevailed with a 4-1 win over their bitter rivals and find themselves coming down to Austin to face the Longhorns. With a trip to Omaha on the line, these two teams are posed to give fans an absolute slugfest during the super regional round.

What do Texas fans need to know about Oregon?

The Oregon Ducks are introduced before the game against Yale before the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An elite pitching staff

If you were to subscribe to the belief that pitching wins championships, then the Austin Super Regional will be a dream come true. Of course, Texas fans know how elite the Longhorns' pitching staff is. However, the Ducks are no slouch on the mound.

Their 3.99 team ERA is good for 11th in the country, while the Longhorns' mark of 4.12 places them 15th. Leading the way is Will Sanford, as he paces the rest of the staff with a staggering 119 strikeouts and boasts a 9-2 record with a 3.46 ERA.

With that being said, however, Sanford and the rest of the staff do have one potentially glaring weakness — the free pass. As a team, Oregon has issued 229 walks and hit 87 batters for a combined 317 free passes on the season.

A balanced lineup

The similarities between the Longhorns and Ducks don't stop at both teams boasting top-tier pitching staffs. They are remarkably similar in their numbers at the plate as well. Oregon enters sporting a .289 team average compared to the Texas' .299.

Four Ducks are hitting above .300, with Ryan Cooney's .335 taking the top mark. Additionally, coming up just short of the .300 mark is Burke-Lee Mabeus at .295. In the power department, they've hit 104 home runs and have five guys with double-digit longballs — led by Drew Smith's 15. Smith also tops Oregon with 61 RBI.

Not super active on the bases

Yes, Oregon has had no issue piling up hits and getting runners on base. Once there, however, the Ducks have not been a team this season that has been super active in terms of attempting to steal bases.

Coming into their showdown with the Longhorns, they've only attempted 89 steals and were successful on 64 of them. That is a healthy 71.9% success rate on the bases. Just for comparison's sake, Texas is 109-for-124 on the bases for an 87.9% success rate.

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