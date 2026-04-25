No. 4 Texas Aiming for Another SEC Series Win Against Vanderbilt: Live Updates

After an impressive showing in the series opener on Friday evening, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (31-8, 12-6) are back in action against the Vanderbilt Commodores (25-18, 9-10).

Winning games on the road is a difficult task. It becomes even harder when you have to into a conference foe's home and face a hostile environment. The Longhorns, however, had no issues doing so in their 11-4 series-opening win against the Commodores.

It was an especially impactful win given the Longhorns' struggles in series openers so far in conference play. Taking the mound was Dylan Volantis in his second career start on a Friday evening. And the southpaw sensation delivered another dominant outing.

Texas dominated Vanderbilt in the series opener

Texas Longhorns second baseman Ethan Mendoza celebrates after scoring against the Texas State Bobcats | University of Texas Athletics

After recording a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings of two-run baseball last weekend against No. 13 Alabama, he decimated the Vanderbilt lineup. Going six innings once again, he allowed only one run on four hits and a walk while racking up 11 strikeouts.

Offensively, it was a day for the big barrels at the plate. Texas' offense was powered by four home runs. Staying red hot was Aiden Robbins, as he recorded another multi-homer game. He was joined by Josh Livingston and Adrian Rodriguez, who blasted his first of the year.

As for Saturday, the Longhorns will send Ruger Riojas back to the mound and hope to see him deliver a performance similar to his outing against Alabama. Bouncing back after a pair of rough outings, he delivered five innings of one-run baseball with 11 strikeouts.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns aiming to secure the series win on the road against the Commodores from Charles Hawkins Field on Saturday evening.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday April 25 - 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Ethan Mendoza

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Ashton Larson

1B - Casey Borba

DH - Josh Livingston

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Aiden Stillman (Vanderbilt) pitching

Robbins: Fly out to left

Tinney: Double

Pack: Single, Tinney advanced to third

Rodriguez: Strikeout looking

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

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