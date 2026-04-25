No. 4 Texas Aiming for Another SEC Series Win Against Vanderbilt: Live Updates
After an impressive showing in the series opener on Friday evening, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (31-8, 12-6) are back in action against the Vanderbilt Commodores (25-18, 9-10).
Winning games on the road is a difficult task. It becomes even harder when you have to into a conference foe's home and face a hostile environment. The Longhorns, however, had no issues doing so in their 11-4 series-opening win against the Commodores.
It was an especially impactful win given the Longhorns' struggles in series openers so far in conference play. Taking the mound was Dylan Volantis in his second career start on a Friday evening. And the southpaw sensation delivered another dominant outing.
Texas dominated Vanderbilt in the series opener
After recording a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings of two-run baseball last weekend against No. 13 Alabama, he decimated the Vanderbilt lineup. Going six innings once again, he allowed only one run on four hits and a walk while racking up 11 strikeouts.
Offensively, it was a day for the big barrels at the plate. Texas' offense was powered by four home runs. Staying red hot was Aiden Robbins, as he recorded another multi-homer game. He was joined by Josh Livingston and Adrian Rodriguez, who blasted his first of the year.
As for Saturday, the Longhorns will send Ruger Riojas back to the mound and hope to see him deliver a performance similar to his outing against Alabama. Bouncing back after a pair of rough outings, he delivered five innings of one-run baseball with 11 strikeouts.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns aiming to secure the series win on the road against the Commodores from Charles Hawkins Field on Saturday evening.
How to watch/listen -
Saturday April 25 - 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
CF - Aiden Robbins
C - Carson Tinney
RF - Anthony Pack Jr.
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
2B - Ethan Mendoza
3B - Temo Becerra
LF - Ashton Larson
1B - Casey Borba
DH - Josh Livingston
P - Ruger Riojas
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Aiden Stillman (Vanderbilt) pitching
Robbins: Fly out to left
Tinney: Double
Pack: Single, Tinney advanced to third
Rodriguez: Strikeout looking
Mendoza: Strikeout swinging
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98