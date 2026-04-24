Another weekend brings us yet another pivotal conference matchup for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (30-8, 11-6). Unable to get a breather, they are back on the road and taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores (25-17, 9-9) in what will be a big weekend for both.

For the Longhorns, they got back on track last weekend with a sorely needed conference series win against No. 13 Alabama at home. It was a weekend dominated by the Texas pitching staff, as both the starting rotation and bullpen combined to shut down a strong Crimson Tide lineup.

However, the Longhorns were unable to complete the sweep and dropped the finale. This pushed them down to third place in the SEC standings, trailing first place No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M with 12 conference games left.

Can the Longhorns take another series opener?

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

As for the Commodores, they also enter this weekend having secured a series win over Kentucky in their last conference test. Bringing their record to 9-9 in SEC play, the Commodores are firmly in the middle of the pack standings wise and could give themselves a major résumé boost against Texas.

Taking the mound for the Longhorns will be southpaw sensation Dylan Volantis, making his second career Friday night start. In his first, he diced up the Alabama lineup and tossed six innings of two-run baseball with a career-high 12 strikeouts in the 10-2 victory.

He'll look to repeat that level of success against a strong Vanderbilt lineup and put the Longhorns in a good position to start the series off with a win for the second straight weekend.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening up their three-game series against the Commodores on Friday evening from Charles Hawkins Field.

How to watch/listen -

Friday April 24 - 6 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Ethan Mendoza

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Ashton Larson

1B - Casey Borba

DH - Josh Livingston

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Connor Fennell (Vanderbilt) pitching

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Tinney: Double

Pack: Strikeout swinging

Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Dylan Volantis (Texas) pitching

Mancini: Fly out to center

Johnston: Groundout to first

Holcomb: E4

BarczI: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Mendoza: Groundout to third

Becerra: Groundout to short

Larson: Double

Borba: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second:

Maldonado: Strikeout swinging

Waite: Line out to right

Ridgdon: Strikeout swinging

Top Third:

Livingston: Groundout to second

Robbins: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 1-0

Tinney: Single

Pack: Pop out to short

Rodriguez: Single

Mendoza: Groundout to third

Bottom Third:

Reynolds: Strikeout looking

Hampton: Line out to third

Mancini: Groundout to first

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