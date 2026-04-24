Longhorns Strike First, Lead Commodores 1-0 After Third Inning: Live Updates
Another weekend brings us yet another pivotal conference matchup for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (30-8, 11-6). Unable to get a breather, they are back on the road and taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores (25-17, 9-9) in what will be a big weekend for both.
For the Longhorns, they got back on track last weekend with a sorely needed conference series win against No. 13 Alabama at home. It was a weekend dominated by the Texas pitching staff, as both the starting rotation and bullpen combined to shut down a strong Crimson Tide lineup.
However, the Longhorns were unable to complete the sweep and dropped the finale. This pushed them down to third place in the SEC standings, trailing first place No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M with 12 conference games left.
Can the Longhorns take another series opener?
As for the Commodores, they also enter this weekend having secured a series win over Kentucky in their last conference test. Bringing their record to 9-9 in SEC play, the Commodores are firmly in the middle of the pack standings wise and could give themselves a major résumé boost against Texas.
Taking the mound for the Longhorns will be southpaw sensation Dylan Volantis, making his second career Friday night start. In his first, he diced up the Alabama lineup and tossed six innings of two-run baseball with a career-high 12 strikeouts in the 10-2 victory.
He'll look to repeat that level of success against a strong Vanderbilt lineup and put the Longhorns in a good position to start the series off with a win for the second straight weekend.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening up their three-game series against the Commodores on Friday evening from Charles Hawkins Field.
How to watch/listen -
Friday April 24 - 6 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
CF - Aiden Robbins
C - Carson Tinney
RF - Anthony Pack Jr.
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
2B - Ethan Mendoza
3B - Temo Becerra
LF - Ashton Larson
1B - Casey Borba
DH - Josh Livingston
P - Dylan Volantis
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Connor Fennell (Vanderbilt) pitching
Robbins: Strikeout swinging
Tinney: Double
Pack: Strikeout swinging
Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Dylan Volantis (Texas) pitching
Mancini: Fly out to center
Johnston: Groundout to first
Holcomb: E4
BarczI: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Mendoza: Groundout to third
Becerra: Groundout to short
Larson: Double
Borba: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second:
Maldonado: Strikeout swinging
Waite: Line out to right
Ridgdon: Strikeout swinging
Top Third:
Livingston: Groundout to second
Robbins: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 1-0
Tinney: Single
Pack: Pop out to short
Rodriguez: Single
Mendoza: Groundout to third
Bottom Third:
Reynolds: Strikeout looking
Hampton: Line out to third
Mancini: Groundout to first
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98