5 Texas Longhorns Who Could Earn National Awards Other Than Arch Manning
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The Texas Longhorns are putting the 2025 season in the past as they gear up for an expected special 2026 college football season.
On paper, head coach Steve Sarkisian may have the most talented team that he has had since becoming the leader of the program.
Of course, a lot of the talk about this team has been about quarterback Arch Manning. However, there are plenty of players who could make a statement this season.
Here's a closer look at the five players outside of Manning who could earn a national award at the end of the season.
5. Trevor Goosby, LT
Longhorns left tackle Trevor Goosby is expected to be one of the best offensive linemen in the country this season.
If things go according to plan, Goosby could see his name attached to the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line in the country.
4. Cam Coleman, WR
Wide receiver Cam Coleman is arguably the top offensive talent the Longhorns got in the transfer portal for this season.
Now, the former Auburn Tigers star is looking to elevate his game with what could be the most talented team in the country. Coleman could be a potential Fred Biletnikoff nominee.
3. Rasheem Biles, LB
Coleman is arguably the best offensive addition from the transfer portal, but linebacker Rasheem may have been the best overall pickup by the Longhorns in the portal.
An immediate impact player, there's a good chance that Biles' name will be attached to the Dick Butkus Award throughout the entire 2026 season.
2. Hollywood Smothers, RB
Running back Hollywood Smothers just missed rushing for 1,000 yards last season with the NC State Wolfpack. Now, behind a revamped Longhorns offensive line, Smothers could finally reach that career-breaking total.
Smothers is a great candidate for the Doak Walker Award, and he may not be the only Longhorns running back to earn a nomination.
1. Colin Simmons, DE
What else needs to be said about Longhorns pass rusher Colin Simmons? Simmons could be attached to the Ted Hendricks Award, which goes to the best defensive end in college football, and possibly be a nominee for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the country.
The Longhorns star had nine sacks in his freshman season, then led the SEC last year with 12 sacks as a sophomore. There is no ceiling for Simmons, and that should strike fear throughout the rest of the SEC.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering Texas, Tyler spent time covering the NFL and MLB for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93