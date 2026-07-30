5 Texas Longhorns Who Could Earn National Awards Other Than Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns are putting the 2025 season in the past as they gear up for an expected special 2026 college football season.

On paper, head coach Steve Sarkisian may have the most talented team that he has had since becoming the leader of the program.

Of course, a lot of the talk about this team has been about quarterback Arch Manning. However, there are plenty of players who could make a statement this season.

Here's a closer look at the five players outside of Manning who could earn a national award at the end of the season.

5. Trevor Goosby, LT

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longhorns left tackle Trevor Goosby is expected to be one of the best offensive linemen in the country this season.

If things go according to plan, Goosby could see his name attached to the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line in the country.

4. Cam Coleman, WR

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Cam Coleman is arguably the top offensive talent the Longhorns got in the transfer portal for this season.

Now, the former Auburn Tigers star is looking to elevate his game with what could be the most talented team in the country. Coleman could be a potential Fred Biletnikoff nominee.

3. Rasheem Biles, LB

Dec 27, 2025; Annapolis, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown on a second half fumble recovery during the playing of the Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman is arguably the best offensive addition from the transfer portal, but linebacker Rasheem may have been the best overall pickup by the Longhorns in the portal.

An immediate impact player, there's a good chance that Biles' name will be attached to the Dick Butkus Award throughout the entire 2026 season.

2. Hollywood Smothers, RB

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Hollywood Smothers just missed rushing for 1,000 yards last season with the NC State Wolfpack. Now, behind a revamped Longhorns offensive line, Smothers could finally reach that career-breaking total.

Smothers is a great candidate for the Doak Walker Award, and he may not be the only Longhorns running back to earn a nomination.

1. Colin Simmons, DE

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What else needs to be said about Longhorns pass rusher Colin Simmons? Simmons could be attached to the Ted Hendricks Award, which goes to the best defensive end in college football, and possibly be a nominee for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the country.

The Longhorns star had nine sacks in his freshman season, then led the SEC last year with 12 sacks as a sophomore. There is no ceiling for Simmons, and that should strike fear throughout the rest of the SEC.

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