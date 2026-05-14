No. 6 Texas Aims to End Regular Season Strong Against Missouri

The end of the regular season is finally here, folks. For the No. 6 Texas Longhorns (37—12, 16—10), they are set to wrap up the 2026 campaign at home with their final conference series against the Missouri Tigers (23—27, 6—21).

It has undoubtedly been a successful season for the Longhorns, especially in conference play. They've won several key series against SEC foes and find themselves entering the final week tied for second in the standings with No. 10 Texas A&M.

Despite that, though, Texas is fresh off its second series loss in conference play after struggling on the road against Tennessee. Bouncing back against the Tigers is a must for the Longhorns, as they a series win or sweep would solidify them as a top four seed in the SEC Tournament as well as get them ever closer to securing a national seed in June.

How do the Tigers and Longhorns stack up?

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

How to watch/listen -

Thursday May 14 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Friday May 15 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Saturday May 16 - 2 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at Missouri's season so far -

To say it has not been the best season for the Tigers would be a bit of an understatement. While they've shown flashes of their potential, they've ultimately been unable to put it together consistently. That being said, they enter this series trending up having won their series against Vanderbilt last weekend.

Missouri by the numbers -

Record - 23—27 (6—21)

Runs scored - 312

Runs allowed: 293

Team Avg.: .262

Opponent Avg.: .246

Team ERA: 5.43

Opponent ERA: 5.92

Missouri wins this series if...

It can get to Texas' starting pitching staff early and often. Once the trio of Dylan Volantis, Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison settle in, they are one of the nation's premier rotations and have shown they can shut down any lineup. The issue, however, is when they struggle early.

Once that happens, opponents have proven they can get to the starters and pile up runs in a hurry which forces a bullpen call. This is the exact strategy the Tigers need to do their best to deploy when taking on the Longhorns in this series.

Should Missouri show it can get the bats firing on all cylinders early, then it could leave Austin with an upset in hand to close out the regular season.

Texas wins this series if...

It can get a complete performance in all aspects. When both the offense and pitching staff are dialed in, this Longhorns team has shown it can beat the nation's best. Look no further than series wins over No. 5 Auburn, No. 13 Mississippi State and a sweep of Oklahoma.

However, that has not always been the case. Often times they've struggled to have both get the job done in the same game. Either the pitching will be lights out and the bats disappear, or the offense puts up a plethora of runs only for the pitching staff to struggle to hold a lead.

If the Longhorns can bring their best version in both aspects, then they're looking at a strong chance at ending the regular season with another conference series win.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.