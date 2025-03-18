Longhorns Country

Longhorns Trail UTSA 2-0 Entering Bottom of First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns kick off another five-game homestand against the Roadrunners on Tuesday.

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (17-1) are back in action on Tuesday night, as they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners (16-6) to Austin for a midweek showdown.

Both teams have gotten off to strong starts so far in the 2025 season. UTSA enters Tuesday night's contest boasting a potent offense capable of putting up runs in a hurry, with 10 of their 16 wins featuring them scoring 10-plus runs. They aren't the only ones who can slug, though.

Texas' offense has been plenty dominant itself with a propensity to pile on runs in a hurry, blitzing opponents and turning a game on its head in the blink of an eye. For the Longhorns, though, they've been able to pick up wins on the backs of their pitching, too.

Now they enter their clash with the Roadrunners riding a 17-game winning streak. While they want to push that number up to 18, if they get caught looking ahead to this weekend's series against the No. 2 LSU Tigers, then they see that streak snapped.

Jalin Flore
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns host the Roadrunners from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT, looking to extend their winning streak to 18 games.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

C - Rylan Galvan

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Easton Winfield

1B - Kimble Schuessler

P - Drew Rerick

Top First:

Drew Rerick (Texas) pitching

Miller: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 1-0

Lytle: Walk

Lytle advanced to second (wild pitch)

Taussig: Walk

Detlefsen: Hit by pitch

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Morresi: Fielder's choice, Lytle out at home

McClure: Sac fly, Longhorns trail 2-0

Hodge: Fielder's choice, Morresi out at second

