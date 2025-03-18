Longhorns Trail UTSA 2-0 Entering Bottom of First Inning: Live Updates
The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (17-1) are back in action on Tuesday night, as they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners (16-6) to Austin for a midweek showdown.
Both teams have gotten off to strong starts so far in the 2025 season. UTSA enters Tuesday night's contest boasting a potent offense capable of putting up runs in a hurry, with 10 of their 16 wins featuring them scoring 10-plus runs. They aren't the only ones who can slug, though.
Texas' offense has been plenty dominant itself with a propensity to pile on runs in a hurry, blitzing opponents and turning a game on its head in the blink of an eye. For the Longhorns, though, they've been able to pick up wins on the backs of their pitching, too.
Now they enter their clash with the Roadrunners riding a 17-game winning streak. While they want to push that number up to 18, if they get caught looking ahead to this weekend's series against the No. 2 LSU Tigers, then they see that streak snapped.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns host the Roadrunners from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT, looking to extend their winning streak to 18 games.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
C - Rylan Galvan
3B - Casey Borba
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Easton Winfield
1B - Kimble Schuessler
P - Drew Rerick
Top First:
Drew Rerick (Texas) pitching
Miller: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 1-0
Lytle: Walk
Lytle advanced to second (wild pitch)
Taussig: Walk
Detlefsen: Hit by pitch
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Morresi: Fielder's choice, Lytle out at home
McClure: Sac fly, Longhorns trail 2-0
Hodge: Fielder's choice, Morresi out at second
