No. 8 Texas Baseball Returns Home Against UTSA
A new week means a fresh slate of games for the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (17-1, 3-0). They kick off another five-game homestand on Tuesday night, as the UTSA Roadrunners (16-6) make their way to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a midweek clash.
The Longhorns find themselves riding an impressive 17-game winning streak and are fresh off a road sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their first SEC series. However, the Roadrunners are far from an easy victory.
While it is a game they should win on paper, this is not one the Longhorns can afford to look past. If they aren't careful it could get ugly fast, with UTSA leaving Austin with another monumental upset win in its pocket.
How to watch/listen:
Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at UTSA' s season so far -
Through their first 22 games this season the Roadrunners have been a bit of an up and down team. They do hold a win over then No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies, and at one point found themselves on an impressive 14-game win streak.
However, they did drop their opening series of the season against UT Arlington and saw that aforementioned win streak snapped by Incarnate Word.
UTSA by the numbers:
- Record - 16-6
- Runs scored - 189
- Runs allowed - 111
- Team Avg. - .338
- Team Avg. against - .260
- Team ERA - 5.25
UTSA wins this game if...
It can follow in the footsteps of teams that have kept it close against the Longhorns so far, especially in midweek contests. Those opponents did so by slowing down a potent offense and thus turning the game into an absolute slog.
While those before them were unable to finish the job, the Roadrunners are certainly capable. Their offense is potent and has the potential to keep up with Texas if this game is a close contest. If they can get the job done pitching wise then they could be the team to snap the Longhorns' winning streak.
Texas wins this game if...
Much like UTSA, it can slow down a dangerous offense. As seen above the Roadrunners are hitting .338 as a team and have scored 10-plus runs in 10 of their 16 victories. Regardless of the level of competiton, those stats are absurd.
So, the Longhorns' pitching staff will undoubtedly have its work cut out for it on Tuesday night against UTSA. That being said, they've shown they can shut down top-tier offenses. In their first 18 games the Longhorns have yet to allow more than nine runs and are fresh off a series in which they limited Mississippi State to 11 runs in three games.
If they can do their job well once again, it should give the offense time to put up the runs necessary to leave Tuesday night with their winning streak up to 18 games.
