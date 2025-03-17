Red Hot Texas Longhorns Jump Into D1Baseball's Top 10
At the end of the day, the ultimate goal for every college baseball team across the country is to play well enough to see themselves end up in Omaha at the College World Series. While those eight spots aren't determined in March, we can get a feel for who the true contenders might be.
Through their first 18 games the Texas Longhorns (17-1, 3-0) certainly appear poised to be a team capable of making a deep postseason run. Currently riding a dominant 17-game winning streak, the Longhorns are one of the hottest teams in the nation.
They put together another perfect week last week, starting with a 7-4 midweek victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks which pushed the streak to 14 games. Following that was their first conference series as members of the SEC.
If there were any questions about if they were ready for the conference, they've been answered. They proceeded to hit the road and take care of business, sweeping the Mississippi State Bulldogs and making a statement.
Plenty of people have taken note of Texas' continued dominance, including those at D1Baseball. Consistently moving them up in their top 25 rankings week after week, they did so again following the sweep of the Bulldogs.
Recognized for their consistent success to start the campaign, the Longhorns moved up three more spots and jumped into the top 10 at No. 8 overall. This represents their highest mark of the year after entering the season at No. 19.
Next up for a red-hot Texas squad is a five-game homestand, starting with a Tuesday night showdown against a talented UTSA Roadrunners squad. After that is a massive top 10 showdown, as the No. 2 LSU Tigers come to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for what could be one of the best series of the season.
