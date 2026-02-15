Pitching Dazzles in Texas Baseball's Sweep of UC Davis: Longhorns Notebook

As far as starts to the season go, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) will be thrilled to leave opening weekend with a perfect record. They do so having swept the UC Davis Aggies (0-3) in dominant fashion.

There was a lot to like about the Longhorns' performance throughout the weekend, from several new faces showing out to the confirmation of just how good this pitching staff can be. Both of these components played key roles in the sweep of the Aggies, as the 2026 campaign gets off and running in Texas.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' season opening sweep of the Aggies.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robbins backs up the preseason hype

When the Longhorns hit the portal this offseason, they did so in dominant fashion and secured one of the nation's best transfer classes. A key piece of that stacked class was Aiden Robbins from Seton Hall.

Throughout the offseason Robbins received a ton of hype. Safe to say he’s delivered so far. His first three games as a Longhorn saw him go 5-for-11 at the dish, driving in four runs -- including a three-run home run in Friday's run-rule win that earned him the first of many curtain calls as a Longhorn.

If Robbins can consistently produce at this level throughout the season, then Texas will boast a potent top third of the lineup.

Pack introduces himself to Austin

Speaking of star outfielders making their Texas debuts, we’d be remiss not to talk about Anthony Pack Jr. It is safe to say that the brights were certainly not too bright for the exciting freshman in his first taste of college action.

In his first game he went 3-for-3 with a walk and a pair of RBI followed by a 1-for-3 showing in his second game on Saturday. Capping off his first collegiate series, Pack went 2-for-5 on Sunday to finish the first series of his career 6-for-13 at the plate with two runs driven in.

Should Pack continue to see the ball well, and provide strong defense in right, the Longhorns will have a bona fide superstar on their hands.

Starting rotation dominant all weekend

Coming into the season, the pitching staff was overwhelmingly considered the strength of this Texas team. Especially the starting rotation. And through three games, the trio of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis have certainly lived up to those expectations.

This talented trio delivered 17.1 innings of work, allowing only three earned runs and combining to strike out 24. Volantis was especially impressive with a sparkling 5.1 innings of no-hit baseball in his season debut.

Of course, this wasn’t the stiffest competition Texas will face this season. However, if these three can deliver results like this all season long? Well, good things will be in store in Austin.

What’s next for the Longhorns?

The Longhorns will be back in action on Tuesday for their first midweek game of the season, as they play host to the Lamar Cardinals at 5 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.