No. 3 Texas Longhorns Baseball Clinch 1st Series of the Year vs UC Davis

Two delays? Is rainy weather making the infield like soup? None of that mattered for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

Texas junior second baseman Ethan Mendoza's 2-run homer in the fifth inning tied the game and sparked the Longhorns' offensive onslaught. Texas downed UC Davis in its first nine-inning game of the season, 6-4, on Saturday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

Unlike Texas Softball, Saturday’s was delayed twice, flip-flopping start times before finally settling on 6:30 p.m. after a midday storm rolled through Austin before first pitch.

“There are a lot of people who have worked really hard and gave up their Valentine's night to allow us to play a ball game,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “So, certainly want to thank them.”

Longhorns overcome slow start

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just like Ruger Riojas first inning of the season, graduate pitcher Luke Harrison’s 2026 season got off to a rocky start. Harrison opened up the first frame, hitting an Aggies batter on his second pitch, walking another, and giving up an RBI single.

UC Davis opened up the rain-delayed night with a ealy 2-0 lead, but the Longhorns were able to carve away at the deficit just a couple of frames later.

Harrison, like Riojas was able to tighten up following a rough first inning outing. The veteran pitcher last five innings, allowing just five hits, two runs, and tossed for six strikeouts to earn his first victory of the season.

“I'm very grateful to be back at this place,” Harrison said. “Obviously small sample size, but just love the way that we're playing the game, just having a lot of fun, a lot of guys that just love each other and love getting after it.”

Junior Thomas Burns, graduate Cal Higgins, who earned the save, and junior Hudson Hamilton all saw brief action in Saturday’s victory over the Aggies. The trio of pitchers combined for eight strikeouts and only two runs allowed.

“It's a luxury, for sure,” Harrison said. “There are plenty more guys in that bullpen who are more than capable of getting it done that are just chomping at the bit, ready to get out there.”

Mendoza’s home run toward centerfield kicked-started the Longhorns scoring, taking control of a very good defensive game by the Aggies. Texas was able to capitalize on the loaded bases situation, bringing in a pair of base runners to go up by two runs in the middle of the game.

“I'm just the same hitter I was last year as having more strength, more weight,” Mendoza said. “Last year that was definitely getting caught right to Coach [Matt] Couch, [Sam Richardson], they put me in position to do this. Very grateful for what they've done for me.”

After a very tough opening night, going 1-4 with his only hit being the walk-off home run for the Longhorns run rule victory last night, Mendoza looks more comfortable at the plate tonight. The junior was the Longhorns' most productive batter tonight, going 3-4 at the plate for 3 RBI.

Freshman right fielder Anthony Pack Jr. had another solid performance at the plate hiting a double in back-to-back games to open the season. Pack Jr. went 1-3, but his double in the sixth inning put him in a prime position to score Texas's final run of the evening.

Texas will look to take its first sweep of the season tomorrow afternoon against UC Davis. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.