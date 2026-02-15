Texas Baseball Looking to Complete Sweep of UC Davis: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns (2-0) are two games into the 2026 season and find themselves having secured their first series win against the UC Davis Aggies (0-2). After a run-rule win on Friday evening, they were locked in a tighter battle in the second game on Saturday.

Of course, the start time was moved multiple times due to the weather in the area. It was initially a 2 p.m. CT first pitch and then was moved up to 12 p.m. CT before ultimately getting started at 6:30 p.m. CT. However, the Longhorns still managed to take care of business and secure a 6-4 victory over the Aggies.

Luke Harrison was tabbed as the starter, reprising his role from 2025 as the No. 2 man in the rotation and looked to follow a strong outing from Ruger Riojas. Harrison, much like Riojas, was a bit shaky in the first and gave up a pair of runs. From there he settled in.

How the Longhorns got the job done against UC Davis on Saturday

Getting into his groove, the veteran southpaw would work 5.1 innings and allow only the two runs while striking out six. Behind him, the bullpen trio of Thomas Burns, Cal Higgins and Hudson Hamilton finished the rest of the way with a combined eight strikeouts and two runs, one which was unearned, allowed in the win.

Offensively, Ethan Mendoza was the star of the show. His second home run of the season, a two-run blast in the fifth, would tie the game at 2-2. Then he laced an RBI single up the middle one inning later and would finish the game 3-for-4 with three RBI and a walk.

Moving to Sunday, the Longhorns will get their first look at Dylan Volantis in a starting role. He'll look to follow up a dominant freshman campaign with an even better sophomore season, and the Aggies will be his first test.

Now, follow along as the Longhorns wrap up their series against the Aggies on Sunday afternoon and aim to complete the sweep from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

