Texas Baseball Offense Stays Hot, Run Rules Lamar: Longhorns Notebook

It wasn't a pretty start for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) during their first midweek game of the 2026 season. They found themselves trailing the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) 3-0 after the second inning and then 4-2 after the fifth inning. And then just like that a switch flipped.

The fifth inning was again the catalyst for the Longhorns in their win over the Cardinals. After entering the frame trailing, the bats roared to life in a big way -- putting up six runs and finding themselves with a comfortable 8-4 lead.

Form there it was all Texas, as the Longhorns never looked back. Scoring 12 unanswered runs, including a second home run off the bat of Carson TInney, allowed them to secure a 14-4 win over the Cardinals in seven innings and their second run-rule win of the campaign.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three key takeaways from the Longhorns' run-rule win over the Cardinals

Playing from behind, again

Through the Longhorns’ first four games, they have found themselves playing from behind in three of them. They allowed UC Davis to score in the first inning in each of the first two games and then tonight Lamar did similar damage with three runs in the second.

Flores didn’t provide the length that Riojas and Harrison did, though, only giving Texas 1.2 innings. Fortunately, Ethan Walker and Sam Cozart behind him out of the bullpen were able to settle things down until the bats woke up.

That being said, the Longhorns cannot continue to play with fire. Eventually they’ll be forced to play from behind and find themselves unable to complete the comeback.

Offense still loves the fifth inning

Continuing the theme of slow starts, the Longhorns bats mirrored their performances from the first two games of the season. In those two contests they put up four runs in the fifth inning both times. Against the Cardinals they again came to life in the fifth.

Instead of scoring four, however, they put up a crooked number to the tune of six runs. Not too bad, folks. No one wants to see the offense start slow but it is hard to complain when they roar to life like the Longhorns have shown they’re capable of doing.

For now, that will be enough to win games. If they can bring this production from the first inning, however, then this lineup has the chance to do some serious damage this season.

Carson Tinney waking up

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Tinney had only recorded one hit. He didn’t have any trouble getting on base despite that, however. Quite the opposite. Through his first three games the catcher had logged a team-high seven walks.

The star catcher again showed off his elite plate discipline on Tuesday, drawing two more walks to bring his season total to nine through four games. His bat was the true star, though. He went 2-for-3 on the night, with both of his hits being leadoff solo home runs for his first two as a Longhorn.

With Tinney getting into a groove at the plate, the top four of the Texas lineup is going to be that much more potent as the season progresses.

What’s next for the Longhorns?

The Longhorns will be back in action on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT, hosting the Michigan State Spartans to kick off what could be one of the best non-conference three-game series.