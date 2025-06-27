Texas Longhorns Pitcher Entering Transfer Portal
For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Yes, that is Newton's Third Law of Motion but it is a statement that also very clearly can be applied to the world of college athletics. More suitably, the rise of the transfer portal. More often than not when one player comes in to a program, another one departs, and vice versa.
This has been the case for the Texas Longhorns on several occasions so far this offseason, as they have undoubtedly been one of, if not the most, aggressive teams in the transfer portal. On Friday Jim Schlossnagle and his staff saw another player hit the portal, as right-handed pitcher Aiden Moffett declared his intent to do so. His departure comes one day after a big win in the portal for the Longhorns in the form of Wake Forest's Haiden Leffew.
Moffett is the 13th player so far this offseason to announce their intent to play elsewhere in 2026, joining notable names such as outfielders Tommy Farmer IV and Will Gasparino. This will be his second time hitting the portal, as he joined the Longhorns in 2025 after spending the 2024 season with the LSU Tigers.
Aiden Moffett becomes the latest Longhorn to enter the transfer portal
There is a ton of potential in the right arm of Moffett and it was shown in flashes during his lone season working under Max Weiner. He only made six appearances for the Longhorns in 2025, working four innings in the process. During those outings he sported an impressive 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and struck out seven batters.
Based on those numbers alone in limited appearances it would appear as if Moffett was utterly dominant. However, the rest don't paint as pretty of a picture. In those limited number of outings he walked four batters and hit two more. When he's on and able to command his stuff then he's seemingly untoucable, but when he's off it can definitely be bad.
This may not be the last departure the Longhorns see to the portal this offseason. If it isn't, though, fans can rest easy knowing that Schlossnagle and his staff are going to continue being extremely aggressive themselves when it comes to landing both top-end talent and key depth pieces. For now, they can look at who he has already brought in and start to feel the excitement building for 2026.