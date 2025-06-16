Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From SEC Transfer Pitcher
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and head coach Jim Schlossnagle continue to add talent from the transfer portal this offseason.
Per reports from Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball, Mississippi State transfer pitcher Luke Dotson has committed to Texas. The left-hander spent two seasons with the Bulldogs, playing primarily as a reliever.
A Marietta, GA. native, Dotson stands at 6-4, 210 pounds and was a member of the 2024 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.
This past season, Dotson made 18 appearances while posting a 1-2 record and securing two saves. He had a 3.09 ERA in 23.1 innings pitched while allowing 18 hits and 10 runs along with throwing 34 strikeouts and 12 walks.
In Texas' 8-7 win in Starkville over Mississippi State on March 14, Dotson faced five Longhorn batters in 1.2 innings pitched, throwing three strikeouts and allowing one hit.
Dotson now joins a Texas transfer class that features Wichita State first baseman Josh Livingston, Butler outfielder Jack Moroknek and Georgia State outfielder Kaleb Freeman. The Longhorns also recently landed a commitment from 2026 right-handed pitcher Hayes Holton.
On the flip side, Texas lost multiple players to the portal, including outfielder Tommy Farmer IV freshman third baseman and outfielder Sam Richardson, outfielder Matt Scott, outfielder Donovan Jordan and left-handed pitcher Chance Covert.
Texas ended its 44-14 season without even making it to the super regionals afte losing twice to UTSA at the Austin Regional.
"I was proud. Proud of the way our guys competed, pretty banged up, which every team is," Schlossnagle said. "But, really proud of our team...no disrespect to the teams in the past, but this is the first team at Texas that's ever had to play through the SEC. ... To be the SEC champion and to host a regional, we all understand Omaha is where we all want to end up," Schlossnagle said. "But when you go 44-14 in our league it doesn't make it a bad season, just not the right ending."