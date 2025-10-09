Texas Baseball Adds Another Elite Recruit to Growing 2027 Class
It has no doubt been both a busy and eventful offseason for the Texas Longhorns. After a sudden end to the 2025 season, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff wasted no time hitting the recruiting trail. This resulted in an elite haul of portal commits as well as the securing of the best 2025 recruiting class.
Looking even further into the future, too, the Longhorns have been hard at work securing commitments from members of the Class of 2026 and 2027. Adding another member to the latter, on Tuesday afternoon Hudson Holt took to social media to announce his decision to commit to Texas.
"I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates and friends on helping me get to where I am today," he said on social media. "With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to The University of Texas. Hook ‘em"
What does Hudson Holt bring to the Longhorns?
Hailing from Rockwall HS in Rockwall, Texas, Holt is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound third baseman with plenty of upside to develop into an elite talent at the hot corner in Austin. However, he has also flashed elite tools in the outfield and boasts the arm talent needed to make an impact there for the Longhorns.
At the dish, he features a smooth right-handed swing that swiftly flies through the zone and barrels up pitches at a consistent clip. While he'll only improve as he continues to age and develop, Holt certainly has a swing already that the Texas staff will love working with.
His commitment marks the 16th member to join a stacked and still growing 2027 class for the Longhorns. This comes on the heels of Texas securing the No. 1 class in 2025, with the Class of 2026 currently ranked No. 3 in the nation behind the Vanderbilt Commodores and LSU Tigers, per Perfect Game.
Holt is far from the last commit the Longhorns will pick up in the Class of 2027. Not only that, but the possibility of him not playing a game for Texas for a myriad of reasons also exists. However, it is not unreasonable to be excited about what Schlossnagle and his staff are continuing to build.
Three straight stacked recruiting classes is a big win. Especially with the expectations that exist in Austin. Just winning games is not enough, it is always Omaha or bust. And now that they've shown they can win the SEC, the Longhorns will continue to pull in big-time recruits to ensure they remain perennial contenders.