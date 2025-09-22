Texas Baseball Bolsters 2027 Class With Electric Right-Handed Pitcher
It has without a doubt been a very, very busy offseason so far for Jim Schlossnagle and his staff. After the Texas Longhorns' 2025 season ended in disappointing fashion, with the UTSA Roadrunners knocking them out of their own regional, they wasted no time looking to next season and beyond.
They were determined to not only solidify their 2025 recruiting class and 2026 roster, but even further ahead with the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes as well. Thriving on all of those fronts, they continued their outstanding recruting run on Sunday when right-handed pitcher Cooper Vais announced his commitment to Texas.
Vais, out of Arvada West HS in Arvada, Colo., is the 12th member in a 2027 class for the Longhorns that continues to rack up elite commits. It isn't hard to see why he and other pitchers are excited to make their to The Forty Acres and UFCU Disch-Falk Field. With pitching coach Max Weiner on campus, that is a trend that will continue for the foreseeable future.
Bolstering their future rosters, the Longhorns continue to stockpile recruits with the addition of Vais in 2027
As for Vais himself, he is definitely an exciting recruit that Weiner will love to mold should he make it to campus in two years. He offers a commanding presence on the mound already and could develop an even sturdier frame as he continues to age.
However, as it currently stands the right-hander boasts an arsenal that already gives hitters fits. It all starts with his fastball. Topping out at 92 mph already, Vais' heater is a pitch on its own that has the potential to blow past opponents and rack up strikeouts.
Pair it with a sharp curveball, though, and you see exactly why batters struggle to get their bat on the ball. Not stopping there, Vais also features a filthy slider that causes plenty of whiffs and one that could become a devastating out pitch at the next level.
While he's primarily a pitcher, and likely to be on the mound in college, he also has played the outfield as well -- with his arm being put on full display. At the dish he's equally as reliable, with a solid swing and patience that allow him to spray hits all over the field.
Ultimately, as we said there is no way to guarantee Vais makes it to Austin. He could flip his commitment in the coming years or potentially hear his name called in the MLB Draft. For now, though, Longhorns' fans are right to be excited about his commitment and the ability for Schlossnagle to keep building elite classes.