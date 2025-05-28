Texas Baseball Among Favorites to Win College World Series
The regular season is over, conference tournaments have concluded, regional hosts have been announced and the Field of 64 has been revealed. All that's left now is to kick off the NCAA Tournament and take the next step on the journey to Omaha.
For the Texas Longhorns, they enter the tournament with plenty of reasons to be confident about their chances to get there. They won the regular season conference championship which in turn helped them claim the No. 2 national seed and an Austin Regional. As a result, they are one of the top favorites to win the College World Series.
To be more specific, they currently boast the fifth best odds according to FanDuel, coming in at +1,000. Ahead of them are the North Carolina Tar Heels (+950), the Vanderbilt Commodores (+650), LSU Tigers (+600) and the favorites in the Arkansas Razorbacks (+470).
Those aren't the only odds released by FanDuel, though, as they have odds for who will win each respective regional. When it comes to the Austin Regional, the Longhorns are the clear favorites at -270. Behind them is the UTSA Roadrunners (+300), Kansas State Wildcats (+750) and Houston Christian Huskies (+4,000).
While the Longhorns did win the regular season SEC crown, they enter the postseason having scuffled down the home stretch. Over their last nine conference games they went 3-6 and then proceeded to go one-and-done in the SEC Tournament after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers.
However, their overall résumé for the entire season is too impressive to ignore. They won eight out of 10 conference series and boasted one of the best pitching staffs in the country. If the offense can figure things out and get clicking on all cylinders again then there's a strong chance for Texas to make it back to the College World Series.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.