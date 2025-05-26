Texas Baseball Claims No. 2 National Seed in NCAA Tournament
The best day of the year is finally upon us, folks. After the long grind of the regular season and conference tournament champions being crowned across the country, Selection Monday is here. With it comes the official Field of 64 and thus every team's path to the College World Series is revealed.
For the Texas Longhorns, that path will run through their home diamond as it was announced on Sunday evening that they were one of the 16 host sites. What we didn't know when that announcement came, though, was where they would fall in the seeding. It was fair to assume they'd be a national seed, and that has now been confirmed as they are the No. 2 national seed.
Clinching a national seed guarantees the Longhorns not just an Austin Regional, but would also guarantee an Austin Super Regional should they emerge as the winner of their regional. As for who will be joining them, the other three teams were announced as part of Selection Monday.
Those three teams are the No. 2 UTSA Roadrunners, No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 4 Houston Christian Huskies. And should the Longhorns do what needs to be done and win the the Austin Regional, then they will be paired with the winner of the Los Angeles Regional, hosted by the No. 15 seed UCLA Bruins.
The teams joining the Bruins in their regional are the No. 2 seed UC Irvine Anteaters, No. 3 seed Arizona State Sundevils and the No. 4 seed Fresno State Bulldogs.
As far as potential matchups go, the Longhorns certainly did not get a cakewalk of a regional. They have already lost to the Roadrunners once this year, while Kansas State boasts a deep team that can give them a run for their money. And don't discount the Huskies, who Texas faced earlier this season and beat in a 12-2 run-rule win.
Looking ahead to a potential Austin Super Regional will also feature some interesting possible matchups. UCLA is a team some believe were fortunate to be rewarded a host site, while Arizona State would see star second baseman Ethan Mendoza facing his old team and a pesky Fresno State squad eager to make some noise.
The Austin Regional will kick off on Friday, May 30 with the Longhorns taking on the Huskies while the Roadrunners and Wildcats clash. Start times have not yet been announced, as Texas gets to pick which of the two time slots it desires.