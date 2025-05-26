Texas Baseball's Austin Regional Schedule Revealed
After it was revealed on Sunday evening that the Texas Longhorns were one of the 16 confirmed hosts for a regional, the next question became where they would fall seeding wise. While it was all but confirmed they'd be a top eight national seed, it became official on Selection Monday when they were named the No. 2 national seed.
This means should they win the Austin Regional that there would in turn be an Austin Super Regional. First, though, they must get through what could be a tough draw of teams. Their first matchup is against the No. 4 seed Houston Christian Huskies on Friday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT.
As for the other matchup taking place on Friday, that will be the No. 2 seed UTSA Roadrunners against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats and is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. A win for the Longhorns would see them matchup against the winner of UTSA and Kansas State.
The format for regionals is a double elimination, so while a potential loss would be far from ideal for Texas it would not mean an automatic end to its season. That being said, a win for the Longhorns for Friday would be big and help set up the arms for a run through the rest of the regional schedule.
Of course, Texas is not entering the tournament on a hot streak by any means. It ended the regular season going 3-6 in SEC play after roaring out of the gate to a 19-2 start in the conference. Fortunately, though, the Longhorns were able to maintain their status atop the standings and won the regular season crown by two games.
This clinched them an automatic spot in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, which again did not go their way. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Tennessee Volunteers but would squander said lead and go on to lose 5-4 in 12 innings.
Yes, these are important data points as no one wants to enter postseason play on a cold streak. Despite that, it is now time to forget about that stretch to some extent, as the Longhorns look to regroup and make it back to Omaha for the 39th time in program history.