Texas Baseball Announces Stacked 2025 Recruiting Class
By now it should be abundantly clear that Jim Schlossnagle and his staff are going to bring in a plethora of talented recruits. Of course, it helps that the Texas Longhorns themselves are one of college baseball's blue bloods and have sent their fair share of players to the big leagues.
As they continue to prepare and recruit for the 2026 season and beyond, the Longhorns took to social media on Thursday morning and officially announced their recruits from the class of 2025. It was one of the best recruiting classes not just in the SEC, but all of college baseball, coming in second behind only the LSU Tigers in Perfect Game's recruiting rankings.
One look at the names on the list and it isn't hard to see why that's the case, either. Of course, not all of the members of the 2025 recruiting class will make their way to campus. Four of their commits heard their name called in the MLB Draft, including the top two in Kayson Cunningham and Gavin Fien, with both being selected in the first round.
The Longhorns continue to build toward the future with an absolutely stacked 2025 recruiting class
While the No. 1 and No. 2 members of the class are off to pursue their professional careers, the No. 3 and No. 4 members are coming to Austin. Coming in at No. 3 is outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. from Millikan HS (CA), with No. 4 being right-handed pitcher Sam Cozart out of Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC).
Cozart and Pack both represent encouraging trends if you're a Longhorns fan. First, they both show that Schlossnagle and his staff are more than willing to bring in talent from out of state. In fact, eight of the 2025 recruits that will be on campus come from out of Texas.
As for the other sign, Cozart is one of 10 pitchers making up Texas' 2025 class. Under Schlossnagle and new pitching coach Max Weiner, the Longhorns boasted one of the best pitching staffs in the country in 2025 with a sparkling 3.71 team ERA. Looking to repeat that impressive feat, adding a plethora of talented arms to an already deep staff will make matters significantly easier.
There are still several months to go before the start of the 2026 season in February. That being said, however, there is a lot to like about what's in store for the Longhorns. Not only do they field a talented 2025 class including names like Pack and Cozart, as well as Grady Westphal and Cooper Rummel, but they've also been aggressive in the portal and will complement their freshman talented with experienced stars.