Texas Baseball Looking to Bounce Back vs. Florida Gators After Arkansas Debacle
Texas baseball is set to take on Florida on Friday night, beginning their final series at home this season.
For the first time this season, the Longhorns dropped a conference series after being swept by Arkansas last weekend. The Razorbacks, who jumped to No. 7 in the D1Baseball national rankings after defeating Texas, outscored the Longhorns in the series 28-9.
"It's really never a bad thing to get punched in the mouth," infielder Kimble Scheussler said during a media availability. "We've been really successful up to that weekend and I think it was good for us to just look back and reflect...but it's just another opportunity for us to recommit and play some great ball here at home."
Texas now looks to recover from the Arkansas series as they prepare to take on unranked Florida this weekend. Florida is the 11th-ranked team in the SEC with an 11-13 conference record.
"Everything in life happens for you not to you," head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "Every team has a story and who knows what ours is gonna be. It could be more losses or it could be hopefully having a good weekend against Florida. I know this Florida is gonna be ready to play."
Florida recently had the chance to take on Arkansas as well, taking the series against the Razorbacks 2-1. In the series, standout performances came from shortstop Bobby Boser, who went 3-5 in game 3 with two runs and two RBI's, and catcher Luke Heyman whose three-run blast in the 5th in game 1 put Florida on top 6-4.
"They have a lot to play for and really Florida's been the best program in this conference for the last 15 years," Schlosssnagle said.
Since 2010, the Gators have had nine College World Series appearances under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, including a national championship victory in 2017. O'Sullivan currently sits right behind Jim Schlossnagle amongst the winningest active Division I coaches with a 717-349 record. Schlossnagle is currently the third-winningest active Division I coach with a 946-452 record.
The Longhorns, with a chance to bounce back from their worst series of the season, look to the Florida series and beyond as regionals quickly approach.