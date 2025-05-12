Texas Baseball Drops in D1Baseball's Top 25 Following Rough Stretch
Following a tough, gritty series win over the Kentucky Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns saw themselves claim the top spot in D1Baseball's top 25 rankings. After starting the season at No. 19 in their rankings they ascended to the top, and deservedly so.
Up until that point they had cruised through their schedule and were especially dominant in SEC play. While some believe there is a "curse" that comes with the No. 1 rankings, the Longhorns shunned that notion. Managing to still play great baseball, they maintained that spot for nearly a month and picked up a pair of impressive sweeps over the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
However, that stretch of good play has come to a screeching halt following back-to-back series losses to conference opponents. First, they were swept for the first time all season at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks but were able to maintain their status atop the rankings.
That would not be the case this time, though, as a second straight series loss against the Florida Gators bumped them from the No. 1 spot down to No. 3 overall in D1Baseball's latest top 25 rankings.
It would have been hard to justify keeping the Longhorns atop list once again, especially with each of their five losses in the last two series being rather uncompetitive. Now, they must look to bounce back once again and get back on track.
Their chance to do so comes on a short week, as they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in their final series of the regular season. The Sooners themselves aren't doing too hot either and enter this series having just been swept by the same Kentucky team the Longhorns took two out of three from.