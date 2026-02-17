After waiting months between the end of last season and the start of a new one, fans did not have to wait nearly as long for their next chance to see the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) in action. Fresh off a sweep of the UC Davis Aggies over the weekend, they are back again for their first midweek game.

They do indeed come into this game against the Lamar Cardinals (2-1) with a perfect record, albeit only after three games. That being said, it is hard not to like what we've seen so far in a limited capacity from the Longhorns.

Coming into the 2026 season, the pitching staff was billed as one of the nation's best due to a combination of returning talent, key transfer adds and a loaded freshman class. Safe to say that so far they have delivered on those expectations.

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) is greeted in the dugout against Tennessee in the SEC Baseball Tournament. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns continue their home stand against Lamar

The starting rotation of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis all dazzled in their respective outings. Of course, they may not have faced the stiffest competition they will this season but their performances give fans plenty to look forward to as the year goes on.

Before they can look ahead to an entertaining weekend against Michigan State, though, the Longhorns cannot afford to overlook or take the Cardinals lightly. They enter this game having won their opening series against Oakland in strong fashion, with the offense putting up at least eight runs in both victories.

They'll hand the ball over to Jason Flores, as the sophomore looks to build on a strong showing in 2025 and become a key piece of the Texas pitching staff this season.

Now, follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates as the Longhorns square off against the Cardinals from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

1B - Casey Borba

DH - Josh Livingston

3B - Temo Becerra

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

LF - Ashton Larson

P - Jason Flores

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Jason Flores (Texas) pitching

Duran: Strikeout swinging

Evans: Strikeout looking

Tracy: Fly out to left

Bottom First:

Blayne Fritcher (Lamar) pitching

Mendoza: Groundout to first (3-1)

Rodriguez: Groundout to short

Robbins: Strikeout swinging