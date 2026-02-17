How to Watch Texas Baseball vs. Lamar
The Texas Longhorns dominated their season opener, sweeping UC Davis and showcasing the depth of a highly anticipated pitching staff.
With a 3-0 start, Texas holds steady at No. 3 in D1Baseball’s weekly top-25 rankings. The Longhorns will look to continue their undefeated run when they host the Lamar Cardinals on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
Here’s how to watch the Longhorns’ first midweek game of the season.
How to Watch Texas vs. Lamar
- Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. Lamar Cardinals
- What: Fourth game of the season for both teams.
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 5 PM CT.
- Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin, Texas)
- TV/Streaming: SEC Network+
- Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)
- Last season: The Longhorns stormed through SEC play last season, winning 22 conference games and capturing the SEC title, but suffered a surprising early exit against UTSA in the Austin Regional. The Lamar Cardinals posted a 40-17 overall record in 2025 with an impressive 27-2 home record, but fell to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in an elimination game during the Southland Conference tournament.
- Series History: Texas leads the series 36-6, dating back to 1970. Lamar’s most recent win came in 2016, their third all-time against a Power 5 program. Texas is seeking its sixth consecutive win and 35th at home against the Cardinals.
Meet The Coaches
Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Schlossnagle enters his second season at Texas after arriving from Texas A&M, where he reestablished the Aggies as a national contender. One of the most respected coaches in college baseball, he’s totaled 990 career wins across previous stops at UNLV, TCU and Texas A&M, the sixth-most Division I victories among active skippers. Schlossnagle is looking to guide the Longhorns back to Omaha after last season’s early regional exit.
Will Davis, Lamar: Davis is in his 10th season as Lamar’s head coach and 11th overall with the program, taking over from Jim Gilligan after serving as head coach in waiting in 2016. A former LSU assistant who helped the Tigers reach four College World Series, Davis has rebuilt the Cardinals into a consistent Southland contender, posting multiple 40-win seasons and winning the 2024 regular-season title.
What to Know About the Cardinals
Lamar had a busy offseason, adding 20 newcomers through the portal and earning the 23rd-ranked transfer class in the nation. Braden Benton and Balin Valentine from Northwestern State and Jake Wagoner from Seattle headline the incoming class.
On top of the newcomers, Lamar had 17 returnees, bringing vital continuity for a team attempting to break through its 13-year regional drought.
Despite dropping the final game of a recent series against Oakland University in extra innings, the Cardinals are positioned for an exciting season with a strong mix of returning talent and new contributors.
Avery Barstad is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism major and a sports analytics and business minor. She also covers the women’s swim and dive team for The Daily Texan. Barstad is from Dallas and loves to attend Dallas Stars and Cowboys games while visiting home. You can find her on X @AveryBarst86215.Follow AveryBarst86215