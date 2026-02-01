What We Learned From Texas Baseball’s Alumni Game

College baseball season is (almost) officially here.

Texas Longhorns baseball opened its 2026 slate Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field with a 2-1 win over the alumni squad.

While the annual exhibition carries no real weight in the standings, the long-standing tradition offers fans an early glimpse of what the Longhorns could look like once the games start to count. Thus, it is the perfect opportunity to evaluate some early takeaways.

Texas’s Pitching Depth Is Real

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza makes the turn on a double play in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If one thing was certain in the offensive slugfest, it’s that Texas’ pitching depth may be just as strong as advertised.

Coming off an astute 2025 campaign in which the Longhorns finished sixth nationally in earned-run average, second in WHIP and second in hits allowed per inning, expectations were high for continued development under pitching coach Max Wiener. Saturday’s performance did little to temper that optimism.

Simply put, the arms were on fire, often at the expense of the hitters.

Texas Pitchers Who Stole The Show

Chicago Cubs right-hander Hoby Milner was the lone professional alum to take the mound, allowing Texas to showcase 10 different pitchers throughout the game. Those arms combined for 16 1/3 innings of seven-hit, three-run baseball while striking out 24 batters, good for a staggering 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The outing reinforced the popular notion that this staff has options, and plenty of them.

And the ones to most impress? Freshmen Brett Crossland and Sam Cozart.

Crossland, a name that has drawn substantial praise from both players and coaches this offseason, got the start and worked 2 2/3 innings. He allowed one run and struck out five, flashing the swing-and-miss stuff that has generated early buzz since his arrival in Austin, despite issuing three walks.

Cozart was arguably more effective on the other side, throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just two walks and three baserunners and striking out five.

But they weren’t the only Longhorns to shine. Jason Flores opened the game with a scoreless inning, while Thomas Burns, Cal Higgins and Brody Walls each followed with clean frames in relief.

Freshman Jack McKernan was particularly impressive late, closing the game with 1 1/3 scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Even with several pitchers still working back from injuries or building up innings, Texas’s staff looked deep and versatile. The game offered an early glimpse of how Schlossnagle might deploy his young arms once the season begins.

All told, the abundance of freshman talent on the mound could prove to be a major strength and will certainly be a significant talking point as the season unfolds.

Texas opens the 2026 regular season at home Friday, Feb. 13, against UC Davis.