Holy Cross Handled: No. 1 Texas Advances to Austin Regional Winner's Bracket

From the first pitch of the season, the goal for the Texas Longhorns (41-13) has never wavered. It has always been to get back to Omaha and the College World Series.

Their path to doing so became clear once the regional hosts were announced. Receiving the No. 6 national seed and hosting an Austin Regional, the Longhorns knew the path to Omaha ran through UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

That journey got underway on Friday afternoon with their opener against Holy Cross (25-29). After taking care of business with a blowout 19-1 win, they advanced into the winner’s bracket and will face the winner of the evening game between No. 2 UC Santa Barbara and No. 3 Tarleton State.

Texas cruised in its win over the Crusaders

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

For the Longhorns, it was never in doubt on Friday afternoon. Getting the scoring started in the first inning, SEC Freshman of the Year Anthony Pack Jr. going deep for a solo blast. He didn't stop there, either, blasting a pair of two-run home runs to give him three on the day.

He made history in the process, becoming the first Longhorn to ever launch three home runs in an NCAA Tournament game. Joining him in the multi-homer department, Aiden Robbins launched two himself to bring his total to 21 on the season, as he and Carson Tinney became the first pair of Texas teammates with at least 20 longballs in a campaign in program history.

With the win, the Longhorns advanced comfortably into the winner's bracket and will have plenty of time to rest ahead of their game on Saturday evening. This is crucial, too, as potentially the best arm in the nation could be on deck.

Opting to pitch off, the Gauchos are instead saving ace Jackson Flora for Saturday. Should they take care of business against the Texans, then the matchup of Flora vs. Dylan Volantis has the potential to be one of the best games in the NCAA Tournament.

As for Texas, it is one step closer to getting to an Austin Super Regional. It of course will not be easy, as neither the Gauchos nor Texans are pushovers and can easily give the burnt orange squad fits on the diamond.

However, taking the opener against Holy Cross was a must. Staying out of the loser's bracket, and doing so in comfortable fashion while saving key arms, is a big win for a Longhorns squad eager to make a deep postseason run.

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