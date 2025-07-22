Texas Baseball Participating in 2026 Astros Foundation College Classic
While we are still several months away from the start of the 2026 college baseball season, one of the first pieces of the Texas Longhorns' schedule was revealed on Tuesday afternoon. And it shouldn't come as a surprise that the announcement sees them play an early season tournament in a MLB ballpark.
In recent seasons the Longhorns have been consistent participant in these exhibition tournaments. Bouncing back and forth from Globe Life Field in Arlington to the newly named Daikin Park, next season will be no different as they are set to participate in the Astros Foundation College Classic from Feb. 27-March 1.
As for the rest of the teams joining the Longhorns, well, it is safe to say it is a great field of ball clubs. The other five teams making up the field are the Baylor Bears, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels and the UTSA Roadrunners. Don't worry, Texas fans, you won't have to deal with the Roadrunners in Houston.
Texas will get an early season test against stiff competition ahead of conference play in 2026
Rather, the three teams the Longhorns will be facing are as follows. First up will be a date with the Chanticleers on Feb. 27 at 7:05 p.m. CT, then a clash with the Bears on Feb. 28 at 7:05 p.m. CT and lastly, a showdown with the Buckeyes to conclude the weekend on March 1 at 2:05 p.m. CT. This will be the Longhorns first ever clash with the Chanticleers.
However, it is far from their first rodeo against Baylor, as the two spent several years together in the Big 12 and regularly played before that as well. Texas owns an 257-114-4 all-time record against the Bears, with the last series between the two as conference foes going in its favor. Against Ohio State the Longhorns are 9-1 all-time, having last played the Buckeyes in 2004.
These tournaments often serve as a barometer for how a team looks early in the season. They also give clubs a chance to play stiff competition ahead of conference play, which will be especially valuable for the Longhorns in 2026.
The Longhorns will be breaking in a bevy of new talent next season, having spent the offseason aggressively attacking both the transfer portal and recruiting trail. Elite teams handle said adversity, and these three games will offer a glimpse as to just how good Texas can be in year two under Jim Schlossnagle.