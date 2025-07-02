Texas Baseball Star Earns Another Freshman All-American Selection
When it comes to the key strength that fueled the Texas Longhorns to a regular season conference championship in 2025, it was undoubtedly the pitching. The hitting was good enough for most of the season, meanwhile the pitching staff was one of the best not just in the SEC but in all of college baseball.
There were several key names, both in the starting rotation and out of the bullpen, that helped fuel the dominance on the mound for the Longhorns. One name in particular, however, stood above the rest and solidified his status as one of the nation's premier arms. The pitcher? Left-hander Dylan Volantis, who was named to the D1Baseball Freshman All-American First Team on Tuesday.
Volantis earning a spot on D1Baseball's Freshman All-American team should not come as a shock to anyone who regularly tuned into Texas' games in 2025. It is yet another accolade in a long list of honors following his dominant debut campaign.
The superstar freshman, Dylan Volantis, was recognized once again for his historic debut season
Some of his other honors include D1Baseball First Team All-American, SEC All-Freshman Team and a First Team All-SEC nod, SEC Freshman of the Year, a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, multiple Freshman All-American selections and a spot on the First Team ABCA All-Region.
Of course, as we've said time and time again the numbers for Volantis speak for themselves when it comes to his massive list of accolades. However, one more time can't hurt, right? So allow us to tell you once again just how good he was in 2025.
Whenever he entered the game with a chance to record a save, he was more than likely not going to do exactly that. The southpaw tallied 12 saves in 2025. Of those 12 saves, an astounding 11 came in conference play, helping the Longhorns to a 22-8 record in SEC play while also setting the single-season record for most saves by a freshman in conference history.
That's not all, though. Not even close. In a stable of electric arms, the southpaw was the most used pitcher by the Longhorns and led the way with 23 appearances, with one of those appearances coming as a starter. Every time he toed the rubber he completely dominated whoever faced him in the batter's box, mowing down some of the nation's best lineups with remarkable ease.
Doing so allowed him to hold foes to a mere .185 batting average, as he only allowed 33 hits over the course of the campaign. His ability to keep men off base also extended to his command of the zone. Peppering the zone with strikes, he only walked 12 batters while striking out an absurd 74 to go with a remarkable 4-1 record and a team-best 1.94 ERA.