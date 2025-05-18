Texas Baseball's SEC Tournament Bracket Revealed
Well, folks, it is officially here. That "it" of course referring to postseason play, as the 2025 college baseball regular season has come to an end for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (42-11, 22-8) after the conclusion of their series against the Oklahoma Sooners.
It was a much, much-needed series win for the Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry. After being swept by the Arkansas Razorbacks and dropping their series against the Florida Gators, they found themselves reeling. Losing five out of six conference games after starting SEC play 19-2 had some wondering if they had peaked too soon.
They dispelled that notion, however, taking two out of three from the Sooners. Not only did they take the series, but their win on Thursday paired with Arkansas' loss clinched an outright conference championship during their first season in the conference.
With that conference crown comes the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament this upcoming weekend. Texas had already claimed a crucial double bye due to having secured a top four finish in the conference. Now, though, it will enter the tournament as the top team.
Clinching the No. 1 overall seed means the Longhorns will an extra two days of rest, with their first game not taking place until May 22 at 3 p.m. CT compared to those with no bye on May 20 and only a single bye on May 21.
As for who they will be playing, that won't be determined until Wednesday. Their potential opponents are the winner of the No. 9 seed Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 16 seed Missouri Tigers in the first round. The winner of that game will take on the No. 8 seed Tennessee Volunters, and the winner of that game will mark the Longhorns' first opponent on Thursday afternoon.
Winning the regular season conference crown is a major accomplishment and likely secured the No. 1 national seed for Texas come Selection Monday, That being said, there is no doubt the Longhorns will look to continue building back up momentum in the SEC Tournament as they prepare to make a run to Omaha.