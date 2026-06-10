Texas Baseball Transfer Portal Update: Who’s In, Who’s Out and What’s Next

The transfer portal in collegiate sports has long been a brutal iteration. It’s often a cutthroat process and tends to open at the worst possible time.

College baseball is no different.

The transfer portal officially opened June 1, creating one of the sport's more peculiar realities. While eight teams are preparing for the College World Series, programs across the country are simultaneously rebuilding their rosters for next season.

Texas remains one of those eight teams, spending the last two weeks chasing a trip to Omaha while also trying to lay the groundwork for 2027.

Fortunately for Texas, the staff is no stranger to portal success.

Last offseason, associate head coach Nolan Cain helped assemble a transfer class that included Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney, Temo Becerra, Ashton Larson and Haiden Leffew. The returns were pretty obviously positive, as each of those players is a fundamental asset in Texas’ current World Series run.

Now, Cain and the Longhorns are right back at work. Let’s look at who’s in, who’s out and what’s next for Texas baseball.

Who’s In

Texas Tech's Linkin Garcia prepares for an at-bat against Abilene Christian. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas wasted no time securing its first addition of the cycle, landing Texas Tech infielder Linkin Garcia just three days after the portal opened.

Garcia hit .338 with four home runs and an .877 OPS for the Red Raiders in 2026 while splitting time between shortstop and third base. The 6-foot-5 California native is expected to play primarily at third base in Austin and brings considerable upside to Texas’ infield.

The Longhorns believe they can get even more production out of Garcia's optimal frame. They did so with Aiden Robbins, who hit just six home runs at Seton Hall before launching 24 this season at Texas. So given Garcia's physical tools, it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t be able to unlock his full potential as they did with Robbins.

Who’s Out

I would like to thank the coaching staff, teammates, support staff, and everyone at the University of Texas for the opportunity.



After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining as a redshirt freshman. pic.twitter.com/u0MqVYPuzX — William Hill (@W1llhill06) June 1, 2026

So far, three former Texas players have elected to enter the portal. None were particularly surprising, considering they were non-contributors to the current roster.

Freshman outfielder Will Hill was the first to announce his intention of entering the portal after not appearing in a game for the Longhorns in 2026.

Right-handed pitcher Jadyn Furgason also entered the portal after redshirting in 2026. Fellow RHP Cooper Rummel followed shortly after, also not seeing any game action during his freshman season.

Expect more to come once Texas' season comes to a close.

What’s Next

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney (8) reacts after hitting a homerun. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With several key departures expected after the season, Texas is still on the hunt for help at multiple other positions, especially catcher and outfield, as both Tinney and Robbins are widely expected to declare for the MLB draft.

According to a report from Inside Texas, Texas will continue to look for catchers after Bino Watters committed to LSU, one of the Longhorns' top portal targets.

Beyond catcher and outfield help, the Longhorns are expected to target corner infield depth and pitching.

The portal window still has weeks remaining, and more high-profile players are expected to enter as the postseason comes to a close. So Texas has plenty of time to attack the portal aggressively once again this season.

The Longhorns already built a College World Series roster through several marquee portal additions last season. And if they’re lucky, they’ll hope to do it all over again.

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