Texas College Baseball World Series Breakdown: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket

When the Field of 64 was announced for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, every team had the same goal. That, of course, being one of the final eight teams to reach Omaha and the College World Series.

Well, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns achieved this goal. After sweeping through the Austin Regional in comfortable fashion, they hosted the No. 11 Oregon Ducks in the Austin Super Regional and swept them, too.

Now, they sit at 5-0 in the postseason and have reached the College World Series for the 39th time in program history and the first time since 2022. They'll look to keep that momentum rolling, as just five more wins is all that separates them from bringing home the seventh title in school history.

A closer look at the schedule for Texas in Omaha

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Bracket

The Official 2026 College World Series Bracket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yKl9KykOyf — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 8, 2026

For those who might be new to how the format of the College World Series works, allow us to offer a simple explainer. Now that the field has been narrowed down from 64 teams to the final eight, both sides of the bracket are split into two pods of four.

Starting off, it reverts back to the same format as the regional round. It is a double elimination, with the winners of the first two games on Texas' side advancing into the winner's bracket. From there it goes until one team has won three games to advance to the championship series.

The championship series then works like the super regional round. It is a best two out of three setup, with the winner of each respective pod battling it out on the diamond to determine the next national champion.

Schedule

Saturday June 13

Game 3 - No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oklahoma Sooners - 2 p.m. CT/ESPN

Game 4 - No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Texas Longhorns - 7 p.m. CT/ESPN

Monday June 15

Game 7 - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 - 2 p.m. CT/ESPN (loser eliminated)

Game 8 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 - 7 p.m. CT/ESPN

Tuesday June 16

Game 10 - Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 - 7 p.m. CT/ESPN (loser eliminated)

Wednesday June 17

Game 12 - Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10

Thursday June 18 (if necessary)

Game TBD - Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12 - TBD/ESPN (loser eliminated)

What can Texas expect in Omaha?

From a pure baseball perspective, Texas' side of the bracket in Omaha is absolute cinema. All four teams are from the SEC and arguably the two best teams left in the tournament in Texas and Georgia.

However, that just makes the Longhorns' path to a seventh title that much more difficult. They draw the Bulldogs first and will be tested against an elite offense. Should they win that, waiting for them is either Alabama or Oklahoma — both of which they faced and beat in the regular season.

Winning a national championship was never meant to be easy. Texas, though, certainly has the talent to do so and if it can navigate a dangerous bracket then it will certainly be a worthy champion.

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