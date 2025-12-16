Texas Longhorns Baseball Commit Projected a Top-2 MLB Draft Pick

Last week, the MLB Draft lottery was finally determined with the Chicago White Sox winning the No. 1 overall pick. With the draft order set, discussions on who will be headed where have officially kicked off.

For Texas Longhorns fans everywhere, there's one name that sticks out in On3's latest mock draft.

Grady Emerson, an Argyle, Texas native who's committed to the Longhorns, has been projected to be taken as high as the No. 2 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Emerson, high draft stock doesn't come as a shock to many. The 6-foot-2 shortstop at Fort Worth Christian High School has become one of the most complete players at the high school level, and it's resulted in him being projected a first-round pick.

Why Emerson's Draft Stock Has Gone Up

Apart from being a force to be reckoned with at the high school level, Emerson's growth into one of the best prospects in the country has been clear. Before signing with Texas, the shortstop spent time in the Team USA pipeline on the 15U squad.

In 2023, Emerson started every game at shortstop while batting .389 with a homerun. He recorded a hit in every contest, including a three-RBI performance in the gold medal game against Panama.

Emerson's defensive capabilities have always been multiple levels above everyone else in his age group. It's the hitting that's recently propelled him into top-10 projections. In his final season with the USA 18U National Team, the shortstop slashed an impressive .346 at the plate with a .949 OPS.

As of right now, the only player that is projected to be taken above him is Roch Cholowsky. For those that don't know the name, Cholowsky is currently the starting shortstop for the UCLA Bruins.

In his sophomore season, the shortstop hit an astounding .353 at the plate with 19 doubles and 23 home runs. The Chandler, Arizona native is also a large reason the Bruins are favored to make it back to Omaha for the second year in a row.

Cholowsky and Emerson being projected the No. 1 and No. 2 pick speaks volumes about how much growth the Texas commit has experienced at such a young age.

The Shortstop Likely Won't Make it to Austin

While Emerson is an exciting prospect, there's a high chance that he doesn't arrvie on campus. The shortstop will likely go directly to the MLB after being drafted since he's projected to be a top-10 pick. Even with the potential NIL earnings at the collegiate level, many players choose to begin their professional careers as soon as possible.

With signing bonuses reaching nine million dollar for top-10 selections, the opportunity for immediate financial security and professional development often outweighs the traditional college route.

Either way, Emerson's commitment shows how strong the Longhorns are on the recruiting trail. While not all Texas commits choose to spend their college years in Austin, it's encouraging to know that head coach Jim Schlossnagle and his staff are still attracting some of the most talented players in the country.

