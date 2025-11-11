Texas Baseball Bolsters Class of 2027 With Elite Recruit
Following recruiting rankings of both individual players and for teams as whole is far from a new phenomenon. Fans of the Texas Longhorns are especially well-versed in this practice, as they've grown accustomed to the best of the best wanting to come make a name for themselves in Austin.
This rings especially true on the diamond. While the Longhorns have always recruited well due to their status as one of college baseball's blue bloods, it has only ramped up under the watch of Jim Schlossnagle. Continuing to pull in elite talent from the high school level, he and his staff secured a commitment from Lubin Rincon out of Shadow Creek HS in Pearland, Texas on Sunday afternoon.
"Absolutely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Texas!," Rincon said on social media. "I want to give thanks to God for blessing me not just through this game but through every aspect of my life. As well as my family, friends, and coaches for the opportunity!!"
The commitment of Rincon shows that Schlossnagle will continue to be aggressive in pursuit of elite recruits
Landing a player of Rincon's caliber is undoubtedly a big-time win for Schlossnagle and his staff. Ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Texas in the Class of 2027, he is also one of the top players among national rankings.
Holding down the fort at shortstop, Rincon boasts an elite glove and stellar range that allows him to scoop up anything hit toward him. Pairing these traits with a strong arm makes him a must-watch prospect up the middle defensively.
As for his bat, he is equally as impressive every time he sets foot in the left-handed batter's box. Using every bit of his 6-foot-3, 180-pound frame results in a balanced approach that can hit for both power and contact, making him a tough out for even the best pitchers.
His addition further elevates an already stacked Class of 2027 for the Longhorns, which is fresh on the heels of what is set to be an elite Class of 2026, too. Add in their top ranked 2025 class and you have a steady flow of elite high school talent set to make their way to The Forty Acres in the coming seasons.
While Rincon could ultimately not make his way to campus, whether he gets drafted and opts to go pro or even decommits, that doesn't take away from the positives of his commitment now. Schlossnagle and his staff will continue to swing big for players of his caliber, and if his track record is any indication, well, he'll continue to succeed.