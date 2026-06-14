Texas Longhorns Go Cold In Opening Game Against Georgia In College World Series

In the modern game of baseball, seeing a pitcher toss a complete game is not the most common sight nowadays. Georgia pitcher Joey Volchko did it against the Texas Longhorns in the first game of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

In an all too familiar sight in the past five appearances for the Longhorns in Omaha, Texas found itself in the elimination bracket early, falling to Southeastern Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champion, Georgia, 7-1 Saturday night.

“There's a delayed start, but we did an awful heck of a job catching everybody up, getting closer to bedtime with that game,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Volchko did for sure.”

Longhorns' Bats, Defense Show Off Worst Performance

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas Longhorns third baseman Casey Borba (31) and shortstop Adrian Rodriguez (24) and second baseman Temo Becerra (1) await a review during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Longhorns faced arguably their toughest challenge of the season, pitted against the Bulldogs in the first round of the Men’s College World Series.

Behind the dominance of Volkcho, tossing for a complete game with 15 strikeouts and allowing just four hits on the evening, there was little room for Texas even to compete.

“Once he got through that first at bat and then punched out the side, he got a lot of confidence, and I mean he was, he was outstanding,” Schlossnagle said. “That's what happens in these when you're playing at this level against these great teams.”

Offensively, Georgia did not wait long, despite the lengthy weather delay, to get warmed up against Longhorns ace, Dylan Volantis, in the first inning. The Bulldogs quickly found themselves with a commanding lead in the first inning, driving in four runs against Volantis.

Ryan Lujo rocketed a two-run home run to put the first two runs on the board for the Bulldogs, and then, with two runners in scoring position, a costly throwing error by Carson Tinney added two more runs for Georgia.

“That stuff happens,” said Volantis about Tinney’s error in the first inning. “He's been phenomenal all year round. … that was the first time that's happened.”

Despite settling in following a rough outing in the first inning, tossing five scoreless innings, Volantis began to struggle in the seventh inning.

Another defensive lapse by third basemen Casey Borba to put Tre Phelps on base, and a wild pitch by Volantis to put him in scoring position. The Bulldogs eventually found themselves with runners at the corners after a failed attempt to get Phelps out at third.

Lujo got the best of Volantis, with an RBI double down the left field line to grow Georgia's lead to 5-1. Kenny Ishikawa sealed the Longhorns' performance at 6.1 innings with a 2-RBI single to cap off the Bulldogs' final offensive explosion.

“All these teams are no joke,” Volantis said.



The Longhorns' offense, a group that looked unstoppable in Regional and Super Regional play, only mustered two runners in scoring position.

Ethan Mendoza and Adrian Rodriguez were the only batters who found success against Volkcho, accounting for the four hits against Georgia, with the duo driving in the only run of the night for Texas.

“I just knew everything was coming into me,” Rodriguez said. “I needed to beat it to the spot, and I was just going out there, just competing, and just playing, playing the game like I usually do.”

Texas will have an Omaha rematch with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday at 1 p.m. CT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

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