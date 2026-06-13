Texas Baseball Live Score for College World Series Opener vs. Georgia

Kicking off their time in the College World Series, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns are beginning their quest for a seventh national championship on Saturday evening. Getting there, however, will be much easier said than done.

They open up against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, a team that many expect to win their side of the bracket and advance to the championship series. And for good reason, as they swept both the regular season and SEC Tournament crowns before sweeping their regional and super regional.

However, the Longhorns are not limping into this game by any means. Undefeated in the postseason so far, they, too, swept their own Austin Regional and Super Regional to make their way back to Omaha. It is their 39th trip in program history and the first since 2022.

Can Texas slow down the red-hot Bulldogs?

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney celebrates at first after a single against the Oregon Ducks in the Austin Super Regional. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Taking the mound to start for Texas will be Dylan Volantis. One of the best pitchers in the country, the sophomore southpaw has continued his strong campaign with a brilliant pair of outings in the postseason so far.

His most recent came in the Austin Super Regional opener against the Oregon Ducks, in which he tossed 5.1 innings of two-run baseball with 10 strikeouts in the Longhorns' 11-3 victory. Offensively, they have been rolling through their first five tournament games.

It hasn't just been the trio atop the lineup, either. Adrian Rodriguez showed up in a big way against Oregon, driving in seven of Texas' 17 runs — including the go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning to fuel them to a 6-5 win in the second game and reach Omaha.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns set to open their College World Series against the Bulldogs on Saturday evening from Charles Schwab Field.

UPDATE - WEATHER DELAY

First pitch between the Longhorns and Bulldogs has been delayed from its original start of 7 p.m. CT due to weather in the area. Further updates will be made noted below as they become available.

UPDATE - 6:50 p.m. CT

The first pitch between the Longhorns and Bulldogs is now scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT, weather permitting.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday June 13 - 7 p.m. CT - ESPN/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

DH - Ethan Mendoza

1B - Ashton Larson

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Joey Volchko (Georgia) pitching

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Tinney: Strikeout swinging

Pack: Strikeout swinging

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