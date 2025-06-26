Texas Longhorns Hit Transfer Portal Again, Land Talented JUCO Commit
Elite college programs stay elite year in and year out in today's landscape as long as they are willing to utilize the transfer portal to their advantage. Fully aware of this truth, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff have been aggressive in their pursuit of elite ballplayers to retool the roster. Arguably no team has hit the portal harder so far than the Texas Longhorns.
That trend continued on Wednesday, when Schlossnagle and his staff dipped into the junior college ranks to pick up another talented player from the transfer portal. Adding his name to a class full of elite names, catcher Andrew Ermis from Temple College took to social media to announce that he would be committing to the Longhorns ahead of the 2026 season.
Hailing from San Antonio, TX, Ermis attended Reagan HS before spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Leopards. As a freshman in 2024 he appeared in 48 games and sported a .235/.398/.412 slash line while blasting six home runs and recording 36 RBI. Then he took a big step forward and showcased his elite potential as a sophomore.
Andrew Ermis joins a loaded transfer portal class for the Longhorns
A steady force at the plate in 2025, the catcher increased his numbers across the board. His slash line saw a drastic improvement in all three categories as he hit .338/.479/.588. Elsewhere, he put up increased power totals as well with 10 home runs, seven doubles and 41 RBI while cutting his strikeouts down from 43 to 36.
Equally as impressive behind the plate, he was an absolute brick wall. Pitches rarely got past him and he played sensational baseball all season, not recording a single error after tallying a worrying eight as a freshman the season prior.
Ermis' commitment comes just two days after the Longhorns landed arguably the best player in the portal, and easily the best catcher, in Notre Dame's Carson Tinney. So while he likely won't start behind the dish for Texas in 2026, Ermis gives them a backup plan for when Tinney needs a day off or should he miss a game.
There's still plenty of offseason left before the start of the 2026 season next February, and it would be wise to assume that the Longhorns are far from done going after talent in the portal. They've shown their willingness to be aggressive to get the guys they want. After already featuring a group of coveted players, all that's left is adding key depth and continuing to retool in pursuit of a national title.