Texas Baseball Lands Commitment From Top Portal Catcher Carson Tinney
One of the biggest success stories for the Texas Longhorns in 2025 was the emergence of Rylan Galvan as a bona fide superstar. An absolute monster at the plate and a brick wall behind the dish, the catcher served as a key cog in the Longhorns winning the regular season conference title during their first season in the SEC.
However, with Galvan being draft eligible and likely to begin his professional journey, the Longhorns found themselves needing a reliable option to fill that hole in 2026. And on Monday they secured just that, as Notre Dame's Carson Tinney took to social media to announce his commitment to Texas.
It cannot be understated just how big of a win for the Longhorns this is. Like Galvan, Tinney is a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, which is given annually to the best catcher in all of college baseball. Now, he will call UFCU Disch-Falk Field home next season after choosing Texas over the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs.
Tinney absolutely raked for the Fighting Irish in 2025, leading the team in a plethora of offensive categories. He sported a sensational .348/.498/.753 slash line while also pacing his teammates in total bases (119), RBI (53), walks (34) and home runs (17).
Combine that with remarkable defense behind the dish and you see exactly why he was considered not only one of the top three catchers in college baseball, but a First Team All-American and a First Team All-ACC selection.
As it currently stands, this is arguably the biggest win for Schlossnagle and his staff in the portal so far this offseason. And perhaps even their biggest win in their two seasons on The Forty Acres.
The addition of Tinney to a talented group of portal commits including Stanford's Temo Becerra and Mississippi State's Luke Dotson shows how aggressive this staff is going to be at making the roster even better in 2026. They likely aren't done yet, either, and will continue exhausting all avenues to field one of the nation's best teams next season.