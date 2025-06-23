Texas Baseball Lands Coveted ACC Portal Recruit Temo Becerra
Following the end of their season in the Austin Regional, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff immediately started to look ahead to 2026 and got to work on improving the Texas Longhorns' roster. They did so with a heavy focus on the transfer portal, utilizing it to fill what would have been holes otherwise.
One of those likely holes was going to come at the shortstop position, as star Jalin Flores is draft eligible and will most likely opt to embark on his professional journey. Aware of this, the Longhorns coaching staff picked up a key addition in Stanford's Temo Becerra from the Portal on Monday afternoon.
Announcing his commitment on his Instagram, Becerra becomes the seventh portal addition for the Longhorns so far. He joins a talented group of ballplayers including Georgia State's Kaleb Freeman, Mississippi State's Luke Dotson and Seton Hall's Aiden Robbins.
Becerra was a three-year starter while with the Cardinal and a consistent presence at the plate during that span. Over those three seasons the shortstop sported an overall slash line of .314/.372/.402. His best season offensively came in 2025, as he recorded a career-high .330 average while also tallying personal bests with 11 doubles and 37 RBI.
Not only does he offer a dependable bat in the lineup, but his defense will excellently fill the hole left behind by Flores. Take his talent in both aspects and give him an offseason with Troy Tulowitzki, and the potential for Becerra to become one of the key contributors for the Longhorns will only increase.
There is no denying the end of the season for the Longhorns was a disappointing one, as it was the culmination of an ugly cold streak that they endured to end the regular season. However, all they can do now is look ahead and try their best to take another step forward in year two under Schlossnagle. And if he continues to land talented portal recruits like he has been then the odds of that happening will only increase.