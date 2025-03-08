Texas Longhorns Pitcher Out For Extended Period With Injury
As Texas Longhorns baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle finalizes his pitching lineup, he's going to have one less arm in the bullpen to rely on.
During a radio appearance on Friday, Schlossnagle mentioned that redshirt senior pitcher Will Mercer has suffered an undisclosed injury and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks.
Schlossnagle said that Mercer is "going through some things arm-wise" and will not see the mound in Texas' remaining two matchups against Santa Clara this weekend.
The relief pitcher has thrown in three games so far this season, his most recent appearance being against Dartmouth in the Longhorns' home opener. He currently sits at a 9.00 ERA after allowing a combined four hits, two earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
2025 marks Mercer's second season with the Longhorns but his first year pitching, as he redshirted in 2024. He finished out his previous four seasons at Notre Dame with a 2.43 ERA and held batters to just a .185 hitting percentage.
With Mercer out indefinitely, Schlossnagle will have to make another change to his pitching rotation. Schlossnagle already took relief pitcher Dylan Volantis and made him the Sunday starter, but he still has viable options such as Ruger Riojas, Max Grubbs, Thomas Burns and Andre Duplantier to call on.
The Longhorns face Santa Clara at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field and look to get another home sweep. Texas already grabbed a 4-2 win on Friday.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI