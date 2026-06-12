Texas Pitcher Sam Cozart Wins National Award After Historic Freshman Season

The national awards keep coming for the Texas Longhorns, especially for their pair of freshman stars.

Announced annually before the start of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, the NCBWA names the National Stopper of the Year award, given out to the best relief pitcher in college baseball.

Texas pitcher Sam Cozart becomes the second freshman to be named Stopper of the Year, joining fellow Longhorn Corey Knebel as the only freshman to be awarded the honor.

With Cozart joining the list in rich Texas pitching history, the Longhorns now have four Stopper of the Year honorees, the most in the awards history.

“We have supreme confidence in him,” Said head coach Jim Schlossnagle after the Longhorns Super Regional victory against Oregon. “That's why he was out there with Omaha on the line.”

Historic Season For The Oldest Looking Freshman

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Sam Cozart (35) reacts after closing out a Super Regional game over the Oregon Ducks and securing a ticket to the College World Series at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It's undeniable that Cozart does not look like most freshman pitchers around college baseball, looks and performance-wise.

Standing at 6-foot-6-inches, 260 pounds, wearing a full beard and his viral size 18 cleats that first made him viral after it was revealed the Longhorns had to make Frankenstein Kevin Durant basketball shoes and put spikes on them.

On the mound, Cozart’s numbers were among the best in the country, holding a 1.65 ERA, tossing 71 strikeouts and allowing only three home runs and just 22 hits across his 49 innings this season.

At the start of the season, Cozart opened up as the midweek starter, making four starts before it was quickly realized that his efforts were much better suited as a bullpen arm during conference weekend series.

Since the Ole Miss series, Cozart has emerged from the pen and become the Longhorns' primary closer, taking over the spot from Thomas Burns. Like Dylan Volantis was last season for the Longhorns, once Cozart comes into the game's final two frames, the game is all but bundled up.

“At the end of the day, I'm just excited to be able to play baseball,” said Cozart after the victory against Oregon in the Super Regional last weekend. “I love playing the game — I love being able to go out and compete.”

Texas has yet to lose a game when the freshman is on the mound, contributing to 18 wins in relief and four in starting appearances.

As the Longhorns enter their 39th trip to the Men’s College World Series, Cozart will be a major piece in the longevity during the postseason tournament run.

Texas will open up against the SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

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