This is What Hurt the Most for the Texas Longhorns in Loss vs. Georgia

The 39th appearance in Omaha for the Texas Longhorns didn't exactly get off to the start that was anticipated by the team, instead resulting in a 7-1 walloping by the Georgia Bulldogs.

One of the nation's hottest lineups, which has five hitters currently batting over .300 in average, was kept in check by Georgia starting pitcher Joey Volchko, who produced a complete game masterpiece, allowing four hits and striking out 15 Texas batters, with the lone Horns run coming via an RBI single by Ethan Mendoza that brought in Adrian Rodriguez.

Losses are never fun, but it seemed like this one hurt more for head coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Longhorns, and not just because of the setting of their current situation.

What Made Saturday Night So Disappointing?

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle walks to the dugout against the Georgia Bulldogs during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Shortly after the loss, the coach spoke to the media of what really made the opening loss so upsetting for the Burnt Orange, especially after everything they had done to get this far.

"We spend more time, effort, and money than any program in the country on the mental game," Schlossnagle said. "That's why, actually, last night was so disappointing, because I did see some guys super sped up in the moment."

In other words, it sounds like Schloss realized his men were getting a little bit ahead of themselves and were too caught up in the big stage and bright lights, and because of it were victims of a stellar pitching performance, which now brings them to a win-or-go-home matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday afternoon to try and keep their championship hopes alive.

The disappointment is definitely understandable from the head coach, who had to watch his top four batters in the order account for 11 of the 15 strikeouts on the night, as well as a defense that recorded three errors, a stark change of character for the Longhorns at the worst possible time.

Texas starting pitcher Dylan Volantis was his typical self, only allowing four hits of his own in his 6.1 innings of work that also brought along nine strikeouts and two earned runs from the errors.

This is the Horns' first showing in Omaha since 2022, so not many of these players are going to have experience in high-stress games like the ones that are coming up, and mentality is a big part of keeping composed and staying in the current moment, not getting caught up in the future.

After all, the late, great New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra said it himself, "baseball is 90 percent physical, and the other half is mental."

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