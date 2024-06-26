'Great Day to Be A Longhorn!' Texas Officially Announces Jim Schlossnagle As Head Coach
AUSTIN, TX - The Texas Longhorns made one of the splashiest hires in college baseball history on Tuesday, going into College Station and luring head coach Jim Schlossnagle to the 40 Acres.
Schlossnagle, who was less than 24 hours removed from a heart breaking loss in Game 3 of the College World Series finals on Monday night, now comes to Austin as the just the sixth head baseball coach for the program since 1911, and the 14th in school history.
On Tuesday night, the Longhorns officially introduced Schlossnagle as the new leader of the program, and by all accounts, they could not be happier about their decision.
“What a great day it is to be a Longhorn,” said Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Coach Schlossnagle joining our Longhorn Family, and like everything we do, we couldn’t have made this happen without the incredible leadership in our chairman of the board of regents and our president. Chairman Eltife and President Hartzell are a critical piece in every decision we make, they are such great friends and counsel, and together help us make great days like today happen for Longhorn Nation. I can’t thank them enough.”
Del Conte, of course, knows his new head coach as well as anyone, with Schlossnagle serving as the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs under Del Conte from 2010-2017.
During that time, Schlossnagle led the Frogs to four Big 12 titles and five appearances in the College World Series.
“I’ve known Coach Schlossnagle for a long time, and there’s no better coach, program builder, and leader in the game, and the best part is he’s an even better person,” Del Conte said. “When we were looking for our next baseball coach, we knew Schloss would be the perfect choice, and we are beyond thrilled that he’s joining our Longhorn family. He’s a guy who obviously knows our state so well, is very familiar with our program’s rich and proud history and everything Texas Baseball is all about, and absolutely checks all the boxes for this critical position."
"He really understands every level of building a team, develops and gets the best out of his players and coaches, recruits with the best of them and is totally dialed into the holistic growth of the student-athletes in his program. Our players, our staff, the UT community and Longhorn Nation will absolutely love him. I can’t wait to get him started and for everyone to have a chance to meet him. The future of our program is in great hands, and I’m so excited to have Coach Schloss joining our elite group of coaches as we prepare to head into the Southeastern Conference.”
For his career, Schlossnagle has accumulated a 945-452 overall record and is 59-36 in tournaments. With the Aggies, Schlossnagle won nearly 70 percent of his games, going 135-62, and matching the Aggies number of College World Series wins in program history in just his first season with the program.
He has also amassed 20 total conference titles (six Big 12, 12 Mountain West, and two conference USA), seven Super Regional appearances, and nine regional appearances. He was also named the 2016 Baseball America National Coach of the Year.