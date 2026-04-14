TV, Streaming Information for No. 4 Texas vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Texas baseball has seen better days.

The Longhorns dropped their first series of the season this past weekend against Texas A&M, falling in back-to-back games after late pitching collapses. Any chance to salvage the finale disappeared when the game was canceled following multiple weather delays.

The result dropped Texas from No. 2 in D1Baseball’s Top 25 to No. 4 — its first slip in the rankings all season.

Now, the Longhorns will look to regroup in a midweek matchup against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi. Here’s how to watch the Longhorns take on the Islanders.

How to watch No. 4 Texas vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney and outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrate together at home plate. | University of Texas Athletics.

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. A&M Corpus Christi

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. A&M Corpus Christi

When: Tuesday, April 14, at 6:30 PM CT.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last Season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi finished 21-31 and exited the Southland Conference tournament in an elimination loss to UTRGV.

Series History: Texas leads 26-6 all-time (since 2001). The Longhorns won last season’s matchup via run rule but dropped a 4-1 decision in 2024.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Scott Malone, A&M Corpus Christi: Now in his 19th season, Malone has built the Islanders into a consistent Southland Conference contender, guiding them to six consecutive conference tournament appearances from 2019-25. His teams have picked up notable wins over Power Five opponents in recent years, including victories over UCLA, Texas and Nebraska, and have remained competitive in conference play with back-to-back 20-plus win seasons.

What to Know About the Cardinals

Big one to close out the trip



🆚 | #4 Texas

📍 | Austin, TX

🏟️ | UFCU Disch-Falk Field

⏰ | 6:30 p.m. CT

📺 | https://t.co/u50ID59zLs#ShakasUp pic.twitter.com/gOR6FEQzda — Islanders Baseball (@IslandersBSB) April 14, 2026

Texas A&M–Corpus Christi enters Tuesday’s matchup in a bit of a grind, sitting at 16-19 overall and wrapping up a six-game road stretch. The Islanders have gone 2-3 on the trip, including a midweek split and a series loss to Southeastern Louisiana.

They currently sit at the bottom of the Southland Conference standings at a dismal 5-12 in league play and have struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball, ranking in the lower half of the conference in both batting average and ERA.

Offensively, the Islanders are a bit of a mixed bag. They were held hitless through six innings in Sunday’s loss to Southeastern Louisiana but showed late power. Third baseman Jarrett Flaggert has emerged as a key bat, launching three home runs over the past two games, including a two-homer performance in the series finale.

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