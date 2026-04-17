TV, Streaming Information for No. 2 Texas vs No. 11 Alabama

For the first time, the storied baseball programs of the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide will face each other in a conference series. In their last meeting in 2022, the Longhorns took a series sweep over the Crimson Tide, outscoring them 9-1 across the three games.

Heading this top-15 ranked series, both Texas and Alabama are coming off series sweeps to Texas A&M and Arkansas, respectively. The Aggies handed the Longhorns their first sweep of the season, while the Crimson Tide had been swept by Kentucky earlier in the season.

With the Sunday matchup between Texas and Texas A&M being cancelled, Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle will start pitcher Dylan Volantis on Friday instead of the usual starter Ruger Riojas, moving to the Saturday spot.

Here’s how to watch the Longhorns and Crimson Tide for another top-20 college baseball series.

How to Watch No. 4 Texas vs No. 11 Alabama

Texas Athletics

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

What: Sixth SEC series of the season

When: Friday, Apr. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Apr. 18 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, Apr. 19 at 1 p.m.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin, Texas)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Crimson Tide, under second-year head coach Rob Vaughn, jumped out to an impressive 41-18 record, its second 40-plus win in the past five years. Alabama would fall in the Hattiesburg Regional to Miami and South Mississippi.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Rob Vaughn, Alabama: Texas native, Vaughn was hired as the Crimson Tide head baseball coach in 2024 after a successful stint with the Maryland Terrapins, winning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.

What To Know About The Crimson Tide

April 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Brady Neal gestures to the fans in the right field area as he takes his home run trot at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in game one of the weekend series between Alabama and Arkansas. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After getting swept by Arkansas this past weekend, Alabama took a dominant 12-6 victory on Tuesday over UAB. The Crimson Tide is headlined in the hitting department by catcher and infielder Brady Neal with his imposing plate presence. A smaller guy, Neal has carved himself an impressive 2026 season, batting .375 with 48 hits and knocking in a team-leading 37 RBI.

Just behind Neal on the stat sheet is outfielder Bryce Fowler with a .329 batting average for 47 hits and 28 RBI on the year. Alabama’s power hitter is infielder Justin Lebron, firing a team high of 12 home runs so far this season. While not as imposing as the Aggies' lineup the Longhorns faced last week, the Crimson Tide still has a well-rounded order to make things difficult for Texas’ starters and bullpen alike.

On the pitching front, Alabama will roll out Friday right-handed starter Tyler Fay with a 6-2 record on the year and a 3.79 ERA. As their Ace, Fay leads the team in innings pitched with 54.2 and strikeouts with 63 on the year for a real test for the Longhorns hitters, who have been consistent throughout the year.

Saturday will see left-handed pitcher Zane Adams with a solid 4-2 record and a 4.13 ERA. In the series finale, the Crimson Tide will roll out freshman pitcher Myles Upchurch, who stands with a 4-2 record on the year and a good 3.50 ERA in 36 innings pitched this season.

Alabama’s best reliever is left-handed pitcher Matthew Heiberger, with a 2.95 ERA in his 21.1 innings this season. Out of the bullpen, he leads them with 21 strikeouts and has allowed just seven earned runs in 2026.

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