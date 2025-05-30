UFCU Disch-Falk Field Damages Repaired Ahead of Austin Regional
As the old saying goes, there is no place like home. For the Texas Longhorns this was especially true throughout the 2025 season, as they fiercely protected their home field advantage at UFCU Disch-Falk Field and recorded a dazzling 26-5 record at home.
This dominance on their own diamond helped the Longhorns power their way through the SEC in their first season and eventually claim the regular season conference championship. From there, they would be named the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament which means an Austin Regional.
However, on Wednesday night ahead of their tournament opener on Friday, storms ripped through Austin and did damage to the center field wall and batter's eye. Despite worries about how it would impact the weekend of games, all damages were repaired ahead of Texas' first pitch against the Houston Christian Huskies.
This is great news for Texas, as it means there will not be any adjustment needed to either the schedule of the games or even potentially the venue. Instead, the Longhorns can focus on getting going on all cylinders early against the Huskies and maintaining their impressive showing at home.
The first game for the Longhorns will, of course, come against the Huskies at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, while the second game of the day will be between the UTSA Roadrunners and Kansas State Wildcats at 6 p.m. CT.
As for Saturday, Texas' opponent will depend on how its first game goes. It will either be a matchup between the winner of UTSA-Kansas State, or with a loss it would then become a contest against the loser of that matchup.