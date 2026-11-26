The Texas Longhorns are still undefeated as non-conference play continues during the 2026-27 season.

Isaiah Johnson scored a game-high 26 points and No. 7 Texas held off a second-half rally from Georgetown to win the opening game at the Rady Children's Invitational on Thursday during Thanksgiving Day.

Texas will now face the winner of UCLA/Saint Mary's tomorrow afternoon.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the game:

David Punch, Marcus Spears Jr. Step Up

Texas Longhorns forward Marcus Spears Jr. (31) moves to the basket during the first half against the Chicago State Cougars of the game at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matas Vokietaitis got into foul trouble and finished with just five points, one rebound and four turnovers.

"Matas, he didn't do anything today," Texas head coach Sean Miller said after the game. "He had the day off ... Matas wasn't able to play for us today."

But amid his struggles, David Punch and Marcus Spears Jr. stepped up in a major way for Texas.

Punch had his first double-double of the season (11 points, 10 rebounds) while Spears Jr. finished with a career-high 18 points and six rebounds.

"When we went to the lineup of Punch and Marcus at the four and the five, to me, we were at our best on both offense and defense," Miller said.

Isaiah Johnson Shakes Off the Injury Concerns

So much for the injury concerns.

Johnson dealt with a glute injury he suffered in Sunday's win over Southern Indiana.

Miller said he wasn't sure if Johnson would be able to play, but he put any questions about his health to rest in emphatic fashion after finishing with a season-high 26 points and five assists in a team-high 37 minutes.

"Isaiah Johnson is a really, really good player," Miller said.

Texas Showed It Can Win Despite the Mistakes

The Longhorns finished with a season-high 19 turnovers and were sloppy with the ball throughout.

They made up for this with a massive rebounding edge (45-24) while holding Georgetown to 43 percent from the field.

Eliminate a few of the careless turnovers and Texas would have much comfortably. Better to have learning lessons after a win than face harsh realities after a loss.

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